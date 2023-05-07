Dead – Death – Obituary News : Student’s Suspicious Death Before NEET Exam

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes Jodhpur: Suspicion of Murder and Fake Exam Candidate

In the midst of preparing for the upcoming NEET exam, a student in a private hostel in Jodhpur has died under suspicious circumstances, leading to allegations of both murder and the intention to use a fake candidate in the exam. The incident occurred within the Mahamandir police station’s jurisdiction in the Pavta Manji area.

According to the police, the suspect in this case is Bhawarlal, a resident of Matoda, who has accused the hostel manager, Gulab Singh, warden Suraj Bhati, and warden Birbal Bhati of driving his nephew Hukmaram to commit suicide. Hukmaram, a student preparing for NEET, had been staying in the hostel to study for the exam. However, without informing his family, he moved to Jodhpur to stay in the hostel.

On May 5th, his family received news that Hukmaram had fallen ill, and they rushed to the hospital to see him. Unfortunately, he had already passed away before they arrived. The family alleges that the hostel managers and wardens either poisoned him or pressured him into committing suicide.

The suspicion of foul play extends further, as the family also alleges that the hostel managers intended to use Hukmaram’s identity to have someone else take the NEET exam in his place. The family fears that a cheating ring is pressuring people to allow fake candidates to take the exam instead of the actual candidates.

Hukmaram had already passed the NEET exam last year but was unable to attend college outside the state. He had returned to Jodhpur to prepare for the exam once again. His family now fears that the cheating ring may have been pressuring Hukmaram to let someone else take the exam using his identity.

The incident has raised questions about the safety and security of students living in private hostels, as well as the integrity of the NEET exam. The police have registered an FIR against the hostel managers and wardens and are investigating the case further.

The NEET exam, a national-level entrance exam for medical colleges in India, has already faced controversy in recent years, with allegations of cheating and malpractice. The incident in Jodhpur has only added to the concerns about the fairness and transparency of the exam.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves throughout the community, and the family of Hukmaram is seeking justice for their loss. The police are investigating the case, and the truth behind the young student’s death will hopefully come to light soon. In the meantime, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of upholding the integrity of exams and ensuring the safety and security of students.

News Source : Vikas Choudhary

Source Link :Student dies under suspicious circumstances before NEET exam | नीट परीक्षा से पहले अभ्यर्थी की संदिग्ध हालात में मौत/