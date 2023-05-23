Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Succession’ Actress Harriet Walter on Caroline’s Fear of Shiv and the Funeral Scenes

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Warning: Spoilers for “Succession” Season 4, Episode 9 follow below.

The latest episode of “Succession” saw the funeral of Logan Roy, the chairman of Waystar Royco. Among those who attended the funeral was Logan’s second wife Caroline Collingwood, played by Harriet Walter. In an interview with TheWrap, Walter spoke about returning for the final season, learning about Logan’s death during a costume fitting, keeping the shocking twist a secret while filming episode 9, and her character’s relationship with Shiv.

Walter revealed that she didn’t get much information about the storyline for this season before filming. She learned about Logan’s death during a costume fitting in New York, where she walked into a room full of black clothes and asked, “Did somebody die?” She was upset about Logan’s death because he was such a giant character and his absence left a giant vortex. But she praised the show for carrying on without him in a riveting way.

Caroline’s relationship with Kendall, Roman, and Shiv has not evolved much over the course of the series, according to Walter. They are stuck in a certain loop in that area of their lives, and Caroline is not good at any intimate conversation. Walter argued that this is because Caroline never learned that from her parents. She has an ambivalence about those things because she would like to be closer to her children, but she doesn’t know how to go about it.

Walter revealed that filming episode 9 was challenging because they had to keep Logan’s death a secret from the public. They didn’t want to spoil the storyline for people, so they had to be protective of the story. Walter also talked about working closely with Sarah Snook on this episode and learning about Shiv’s pregnancy. She revealed that there was a tiny moment in episode 4 where Shiv was trying to tell her mother about her pregnancy, but it became about Logan’s death instead. Walter felt genuinely sad about Logan’s death because she didn’t want Shiv to be a complete feelingless monster.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :‘Succession’ Star Harriet Walter Says Caroline Is ‘Frightened’ by Shiv, Unpacks Those Big Funeral Moments/