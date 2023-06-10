Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sudanese Christian Champion Bishop Gassis Dies at 84

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bishop Macram Max Gassis: A Champion of the Marginalized in Sudan

Bishop Macram Max Gassis was born in Khartoum, Sudan, in 1938. He spent his childhood in a home where his parents showed compassion to a stranger in need, regardless of his background. This experience likely shaped Gassis’ future as a champion of the marginalized in Sudan, particularly the Nuba people.

After studying in England and Italy, Gassis returned to Sudan and became a priest in the Comboni Missionaries of the Heart of Jesus. He established parishes in Eastern Sudan and was appointed the chancellor of the Archdiocese of Khartoum. In 1983, he became the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of El Obeid, a vast area of over 340,000 square miles that includes the Darfur region.

Gassis was a tireless advocate for human rights and the marginalized in Sudan. He brought attention to human rights abuses, including the enslavement of innocent civilians, air raids, forced starvation, and rape at the hands of the army. He spoke out against the Islamist regime in Khartoum, which persecuted Christians and sought to Islamize the South.

Gassis was a catalyst for development in the Nuba Mountains, where he founded a hospital to serve the Nuba people. He also set up three parishes, several schools, and dug boreholes for well water. He strengthened the Nuba people’s sense of dignity so that they could better resist the North’s efforts at Islamization. Gassis also played a significant role in bringing about a no-fly zone over the Nuba Mountains during the civil war between the North and the South, compelling ceasefire talks, and opening the region to relief organizations and journalists.

Throughout his adult life, Gassis made dangerous trips into the Nuba Mountains and became a globe-trotter on behalf of the suffering people there. He gave conferences on human rights, the persecution of Christians and of the African race, slavery, the rape and forced concubinage of Nuba and Dinka women and girls, the killing of the elderly, and the use of food as a weapon of war.

Bishop Gassis was a real champion of Catholic-Muslim cooperation. He enabled Muslims to join with their Catholic neighbors in resistance to the northern Sudanese regime. He met with Muslim leaders and helped them see that their interests were with Catholics, that they had mutual interests, and that Khartoum was against both of their interests.

Gassis’ tireless work had an effect both inside Sudan and internationally. He was instrumental in bringing attention to the suffering of the Nuba people and advocating for their rights. He was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2012 for his work with the Bishop Gassis Sudan Relief Organization.

Despite the risks to his own safety, Gassis continued to speak out against human rights abuses in Sudan. He was an outspoken defender of Christians and the marginalized of Sudan. He paid for it by having to leave Sudan in the early 90s and live in exile in Kenya. His life was threatened, and he had to flee into exile. He overcame pancreatic cancer and continued to bring his concerns about Sudan before the United Nations Human Rights Commission in Geneva.

Bishop Gassis died on June 4, 2022, at the age of 84. He will be remembered for his compassion and tireless work on behalf of the marginalized in Sudan. His legacy lives on in the hospital he founded in the Nuba Mountains, the parishes he established, the schools he built, and the boreholes he dug. His life serves as an inspiration to all those who seek to make a difference in the lives of the marginalized and oppressed.

Spiritual leadership Christian community Humanitarian efforts Catholic Church Legacy and impact

News Source : Aleteia — Catholic Spirituality, Lifestyle, World News, and Culture

Source Link :Champion for Sudanese Christians, Bishop Macram Gassis, dies at 84/