Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sudanese Student Dies in Accident at Punjab College of Technical Education, Ludhiana

Tragic Incident in Ludhiana: Sudanese Student Dies in Road Accident

Introduction

Ludhiana, a city in the Indian state of Punjab, witnessed a tragic incident when a 27-year-old Sudanese student lost his life in a road accident. The victim, Latjor Pal Deng Kerweth, was pursuing BSc in medical laboratory science at the Punjab College of Technical Education (PCTE). The incident occurred when a speeding trolley hit his bike at Jhande village, and the victim fell on the road, only to be run over by the trolley. The accused, trolley driver Nachhattar Singh, escaped from the spot. A case has been registered against him under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the statements of the administrative officer of PCTE Group of Colleges.

Details of the Incident

According to the investigating officer, ASI Major Singh from Sadar police station, the incident occurred when Latjor Pal was on his way towards the PCTE guest house on his bike. The accused, Nachhattar Singh, was driving his trolley at a high speed and hit the victim’s bike. As a result, Latjor Pal fell on the road, and the trolley mowed him down, causing his death. The accused fled the spot, leaving the victim behind. The incident took place in Jhande village, which is around 5 km away from Ludhiana city.

Latjor Pal Deng Kerweth was a bright student who came to India to pursue his higher education. He was studying at the PCTE, which is a renowned educational institution in Ludhiana. His death has left his family and friends devastated, and they are demanding justice for him.

Legal Action Taken

A case has been registered against Nachhattar Singh, the accused trolley driver, under several sections of the IPC, including 279 (rash driving), 337 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering or personal safety of others), and 304-A (causing death by negligence). The police have launched a search operation to arrest the accused, who is absconding.

The administrative officer of PCTE Group of Colleges, Satwinder Singh, has given his statement to the police, and the investigation is ongoing. The police are also examining CCTV footage from the area to gather more evidence.

Reaction from the Public

The death of Latjor Pal Deng Kerweth has sparked outrage among the public, who are demanding justice for him. Several people took to social media to express their condolences and demand action against the accused. Many are calling for stricter laws to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

The incident has also raised concerns about road safety in Ludhiana. The city has witnessed several road accidents in the past, and the authorities need to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists.

Conclusion

The death of Latjor Pal Deng Kerweth is a tragic incident that has shocked the people of Ludhiana. It is a reminder that road safety is a critical issue that needs to be addressed by the authorities. The accused trolley driver must be brought to justice, and steps must be taken to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Latjor Pal Deng Kerweth, who have lost a bright young man. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : Times Of India

Source Link :Ludhiana S Punjab College Of Technical Education: Sudanese Student Dies In Accident |/