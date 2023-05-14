Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sudden death after surgery for model pursuing Kim Kardashian’s buttocks

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Death of Model Christina Ashten Gurkhani

The modeling industry is known for its intense pressure on models to have a certain body type. Many models resort to extreme measures to achieve the desired body shape, such as undergoing cosmetic surgery. However, these procedures come with their own set of risks, as was tragically demonstrated by the death of model Christina Ashten Gurkhani.

The Life of Christina Ashten Gurkhani

Christina Ashten Gurkhani was a 34-year-old model who had gained a significant following on social media. She was known for her striking looks and her desire to emulate the body of famous model Kim Kardashian. Gurkhani had expressed her desire to have a similar body shape to Kardashian’s, which is why she decided to undergo a silicone injection procedure.

The Illegal Silicone Injection Procedure

Gurkhani received multiple silicone injections at a hotel in California on the 19th of last month. The procedure was administered by a woman in her 50s from Florida who did not have a medical license. The exact reason for the illegal operation is unknown, but it is believed that Gurkhani wanted to achieve the body shape she desired quickly and without the need for a licensed medical professional.

The Tragic Consequences of the Procedure

Gurkhani suffered from abnormal symptoms after the procedure and was eventually admitted to the hospital. She passed away on the 20th of last month, just a day after the procedure. The cause of death was believed to be related to the silicone injections.

The Dangers of Illegal Cosmetic Procedures

The tragic death of Christina Ashten Gurkhani highlights the dangers of undergoing cosmetic procedures without the proper medical supervision. Illegal silicone injections can cause serious complications, such as infection, disfigurement, and even death. It is essential to consult a licensed medical professional before undergoing any cosmetic procedure to ensure that it is done safely and effectively.

The Legacy of Christina Ashten Gurkhani

The sudden and tragic death of Christina Ashten Gurkhani has shaken the modeling industry. Her death serves as a reminder of the intense pressure that models face to achieve a certain body type and the risks involved in resorting to extreme measures to achieve it. It is hoped that her death will raise awareness of the dangers of illegal cosmetic procedures and encourage individuals to seek out licensed medical professionals for their cosmetic needs.

Conclusion

The death of model Christina Ashten Gurkhani is a tragedy that highlights the dangers of illegal cosmetic procedures. It is essential to consult a licensed medical professional before undergoing any cosmetic procedure to ensure that it is done safely and effectively. Gurkhani’s legacy will live on as a reminder of the need for caution and care when it comes to cosmetic procedures.

