Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sudden Death of 20-Year-Old Barber in Stoneborough

Lane Austin Barber: A Tragic Loss for Stoneboro and Lakeview High School

Lane Austin Barber was a beloved member of the Stoneboro community and a student at Lakeview High School. He was a talented athlete, a friendly and outgoing individual, and a hard worker. Sadly, Lane passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at the young age of 20. In this article, we will explore the circumstances surrounding Lane’s death, his life, and the funeral arrangements that have been made in his memory.

Who Was Lane Austin Barber?

Lane Austin Barber was born on September 26, 2002, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, to Wesley Wayne Barber and Melissa Diane Thompson. He was a student at Lakeview High School, where he was an active member of the football and baseball teams. Lane was also an avid gamer and enjoyed outdoor activities such as dirt biking, camping, hunting, and fishing. He had a great sense of humor and loved spending time with his friends and family.

How Did Lane Austin Barber Pass Away?

Lane Austin Barber passed away on May 26, 2023, at the age of 20. The specific circumstances surrounding his death are unknown at this time, and the cause of death has not been disclosed. There have been rumors circulating online that Lane may have committed suicide, but these have not been confirmed. The community is still in shock over the loss of such a young and vibrant individual.

Lane Austin Barber Funeral Arrangements & Obituary

The family of Lane Austin Barber has arranged for his funeral services to be held at the Rose & Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from 4 PM to 7 PM, and a Christian service will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. The burial will be kept private.

Lane’s obituary has been posted online, and the family has requested that any memorial donations be made to Rose & Black Funeral Home to help cover the funeral expenses. Lane is survived by his parents, Wesley Barber and Melissa Thompson, his sisters Padine Crouser and Savannah Wyant, and other relatives and friends.

In Memory of Lane Austin Barber

The loss of Lane Austin Barber has deeply affected the Stoneboro community and Lakeview High School. He was a talented athlete, a kind and funny person, and a hard worker. The circumstances surrounding his death are still unknown, but the community is coming together to mourn his passing and support his loved ones. Rest in peace, Lane Austin Barber.

News Source : Diffudle

Source Link :Lane Austin Barber of Stoneborough died suddenly aged 20: cause of death discovered/