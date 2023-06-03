Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Did Grammy-nominated Juan Carlos Formell Die Suddenly on Stage from the COVID-19 Vaccine?

There have been claims circulating on social media that Juan Carlos Formell, a renowned Cuban singer-songwriter, died suddenly on stage in New York from the COVID-19 vaccine. However, these claims are nothing but fake news created and propagated by anti-vaccination activists. In this article, we will take a look at the facts surrounding Juan Carlos Formell’s death and debunk these false claims.

Fact #1: Juan Carlos Formell Died from a Heart Attack

Juan Carlos Formell was playing with the band Los Van Van at the Lehman Center for the Performing Arts in the Bronx, New York City, on May 26, 2023, when he suddenly collapsed on stage. He was carried off the stage, and later Los Van Van announced his death. His romantic and musical partner, Danae Blanco, later confirmed that he died from a heart attack. Unfortunately, Juan Carlos Formell had hypertension and arteriosclerosis, which are both major risk factors for heart disease and heart attacks.

Fact #2: COVID-19 Vaccines Cannot Cause Heart Attacks

COVID-19 vaccines cannot cause a heart attack. People have had heart attacks and ventricular fibrillation long before COVID-19 vaccines were invented. COVID-19 vaccines also do not cause ventricular fibrillation, except in the fantasies of conspiracy theorists and anti-vaccination activists.

Fact #3: Unknown if Juan Carlos Formell Was Vaccinated

It is currently unknown if Juan Carlos Formell was vaccinated against COVID-19, as he has never publicly mentioned his vaccination status. It is possible that he may not even be vaccinated, as the COVID-19 vaccine is not mandatory in the United States. Until and unless his family reveals his vaccination status, anyone who tells you that Juan Carlos Formell was vaccinated against COVID-19 is likely lying to you.

Fact #4: Vaccine Side Effects Appear Within Hours/Days

Even if Juan Carlos Formell was vaccinated against COVID-19, he would have received all of his doses many months ago. He cannot possibly have suffered from a vaccine side effect, because they appear within hours or days, not months later. Mild side effects like injection site pain, fever, muscle ache, headache, lethargy develop within minutes to hours of the vaccination. Anaphylaxis develops within minutes, while other severe adverse reactions like myocarditis and VITT develop within days or weeks.

Fact #5: Claims of Celebrities Injured by COVID-19 Vaccine Proven False

So far, claims of sudden deaths/injuries due to the COVID-19 vaccine have been proven false in every instance. Anti-vaccination activists will continue to blame all celebrity deaths or illnesses on the COVID-19 vaccine. Will they apologize for lying? Nope! They will just move on to the next celebrity tragedy.

Fact #6: Protect Yourself and Your Family by Vaccinating Against COVID-19

Don’t fall for the fake news created and propagated by anti-vaccination activists. Protect yourself, your family, and your community by vaccinating against COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and they have undergone rigorous testing and clinical trials to ensure their safety and efficacy.

In conclusion, Juan Carlos Formell did not die from the COVID-19 vaccine. He died from a heart attack, which is a common and unfortunate occurrence. Let’s focus on the facts and not fall for the false claims created by anti-vaccination activists. Vaccinate against COVID-19 to protect yourself and your loved ones.

