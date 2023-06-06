Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sudden Death of Ukraine Chess Champion at Age 46

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The chess community is mourning the loss of Ukrainian-Belgian chess grandmaster Vadim Malakhatko, who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 46. Malakhatko was a highly respected and accomplished player, having competed for Ukraine on the team that won the World Team Chess Championship in 2001 and earning a bronze medal at the 34th Chess Olympiad in Istanbul in 2000. He won several chess tournaments throughout his career, including the Politiken Cup in Copenhagen in 2006 and the Arcapita Open in Bahrain in 2009.

Malakhatko was not only a talented chess player but also a kind and generous person. He was known for his enthusiasm for the game and his willingness to help others, and he will be missed by his friends and colleagues. The exact cause of his death has not been revealed, but tributes and condolences are pouring in from around the world.

Rustam Khusnutdinov, a fellow chess player who had played with Malakhatko in the past, wrote on social media: “Always had a positive attitude, still hard to believe he is gone. My condolences to Vadim’s family and friends.” Arthur Kogan, another friend of Malakhatko’s, said: “We will miss you Vadik! RIP GM Vadim Malakhatko.”

Malakhatko’s friend Oleksandr Prokhorov has asked for assistance with the funeral costs, and those who wish to contribute are asked to do so via PayPal or his U.K. card. The funeral will take place in Kiev on Wednesday.

Losing a loved one is never easy, and the chess community is no exception. Malakhatko’s legacy will live on through his accomplishments in the game and the memories he created with those who knew him. Rest in peace, Vadim Malakhatko.

