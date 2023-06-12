Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sudden Passing of Cleveland Biker Butchie

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Biker Butchie, also known as Leslie Ogletree, passed away unexpectedly on June 12, 2023. The news of his sudden demise has saddened his friends, family members, and everyone who knew him.

Leslie Ogletree was well-known in the biker’s community in Cleveland, Ohio. He was passionate about biking and was loved by all who knew him. Leslie recently shared a video of his daughter being beaten up by a daycare employee. This incident caused uproar in the community, and Leslie filed a police complaint against the childcare facility. His daughter, who has Down syndrome, was playing with her tablet and toy phone when the incident occurred.

The cause of Leslie’s death is not known at this time. However, his friends and family members have requested prayers for him on social media. Tributes have flooded social media after the news of his demise broke out. Funeral arrangements will be announced later by his family.

Serene Pruitt and Andrew Murray posted tribute messages on social media in memory of Leslie. Devoine Hunter also posted a tribute message, expressing his condolences to Leslie’s family.

Leslie’s sudden demise has left a void in the biker’s community in Cleveland. He was loved and respected by all who knew him. His passion for biking was contagious, and he inspired many to take up biking as a hobby.

The news of Leslie’s daughter being beaten up was disturbing, and Leslie’s decision to file a police complaint was commendable. His love for his daughter was evident, and he was a caring father to her.

In conclusion, Leslie Ogletree, also known as Biker Butchie, will always be remembered for his passion for biking and his love for his daughter. His sudden demise has left a void in the biker’s community in Cleveland, and he will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

