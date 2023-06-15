Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sudden vaccine-related death of Shaner Macaulay?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Did Canadian Musician and Podcaster Shaner Macaulay Really Die Suddenly from COVID-19 Vaccine SADS?

There have been viral claims circulating on social media that Canadian musician and podcaster Shaner Macaulay died suddenly from COVID-19 vaccine sudden adult death syndrome (SADS). However, upon further investigation, it has been found that these claims are false and just another example of fake news created and propagated by anti-vaccination activists.

Claim: Shaner Macaulay Died Suddenly from Vaccine SADS!

Many people are sharing a video of Shaner Macaulay collapsing suddenly outside his home, suggesting that he died suddenly from the COVID-19 vaccine SADS. Some anti-vaccination activists have also been posting tweets and videos accusing the authorities of murder and claiming that the COVID-19 vaccines are deadly.

Truth: Shaner Macaulay Did Not Die Suddenly from Vaccine!

The claims that Shaner Macaulay died suddenly from the COVID-19 vaccine are baseless and unfounded. Here are the reasons why:

Fact #1: Shaner Macaulay Is Still Alive

Shaner Macaulay is still alive, as of June 13, 2023, when he posted a last call for a Pre-Father’s Day BBQ on his podcast’s Facebook page. Furthermore, on his personal Twitter page, he last posted a message on June 5, 2023, which proves that the claims of his death are false.

Fact #2: Video Was Recorded in February 2023

The video that went viral on TikTok and Twitter was recorded and posted on his YouTube channel months ago, on February 28, 2023, to be specific.

Fact #3: Shaner Macaulay Had a Seizure

In his original video, Shaner Macaulay clearly said that he suffered a seizure. It is impossible for him to have posted his own video or this explanation if he had died suddenly. It also looks like he has a prior history of seizures, making it impossible for him to even drive.

Fact #4: Viral Video Was Cut Short

The original video was 2 minutes and 45 seconds long. The video clip that went viral on TikTok and Twitter was intentionally cut short to just 1 minute and 21 seconds. Perhaps it was cut short because at around the 1:42 mark, a Home Depot man can be heard telling the 911 operator that Shaner was suffering from a seizure. The man can also be heard confirming to the 911 operator that Shaner was breathing (and therefore, still alive).

Fact #5: Shaner Macaulay Was Never Vaccinated Against COVID-19!

No COVID-19 vaccine is known to be capable of causing seizures. Furthermore, it is impossible for Shaner Macaulay to have suffered a seizure from the COVID-19 vaccine because he was never vaccinated against COVID-19. He even told Stew Peters off for claiming that he suffered the seizure because of the vaccine.

Fact #6: Claims of COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries Often Proven False

Most claims of sudden deaths or injuries due to the COVID-19 vaccine have been proven false. These anti-vaccination activists will not apologize for lying and will just move on to the next tragedy.

In conclusion, the claims that Shaner Macaulay died suddenly from the COVID-19 vaccine are false. It is important to fight fake news and only rely on credible sources for information. Vaccinating against COVID-19 is still the best way to protect ourselves and our loved ones.

News Source : Tech ARP

Source Link :Did Shaner Macaulay die suddenly from vaccine SADS?! Tech ARP/