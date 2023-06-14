Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sue Stewart Funeral and Visitation: Death Announcement

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sue Stewart Obituary: A Life Remembered

Sue Stewart, a resident of Hollywood, California, passed away on June 13, 2023, at the age of 72. She had spent her entire life in the state of California and considered Hollywood to be her home. Her passing has left behind a grieving family and community.

A Life Well-Lived

Sue Stewart was a beloved member of her community in Hollywood, California. She had built a life for herself and her family in the city, and her passing has left a void that cannot be filled. She was known for her kindness, generosity, and her love for her family.

She is survived by her husband Larry Randy, her children Sammy Curtis and his wife Amanda, Bonnie Cisco, and Crystal Pope. She also leaves behind her grandchildren Sammy Curtis, Felicia Hunter, Tori Pope, Kevin Cisco, Logan Cisco, Gavin Thompson, Grant Hughes, and Laila Hughes, as well as her great-grandchildren Zachery, Eric, Xander, and Andi. She is also survived by her siblings Judy Collins, Lisa Harris, Kathy Mclemore, Mary Thomas, and Sheila Grider.

A Community in Mourning

The passing of Sue Stewart has left the community of Hollywood, California, in mourning. She was a well-respected member of the community and had touched the lives of many. Her passing has left a void in the lives of those who knew her.

On the day of her passing, her family and friends gathered to pay their respects and honor her memory. The community also came together to show their support and offer their condolences to her family.

A Final Goodbye

The precise day and hour of Sue Stewart’s funeral have not been determined as of yet. However, it has been agreed that the funeral service will take place in Hollywood, California, where she had spent her entire life.

The funeral will be a time for her family and friends to come together and say their final goodbyes. It will be a time to honor her memory and remember the impact that she had on the lives of those around her.

A Legacy Remembered

Sue Stewart may have passed away, but her legacy lives on. She will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and her love for her family. Her passing has left a void in the lives of those who knew her, but her memory will live on in the hearts of those she touched.

Rest in peace, Sue Stewart.

