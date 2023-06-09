Dead – Death – Obituary News : Suicide among college students who take online loans

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

College Student Suicide with Online Loans

A tragic incident has occurred where a college student committed suicide after taking out online loans. The victim, Kumaran, was a 22-year-old driver from Karur who had just completed his final year of studies at a private engineering college. He had taken out a loan of Rs. 15,000 using an online application. However, due to a delay in repaying the loan, he was harassed by the lender and unable to seek help from his family.

The loan was taken out using an online application, which made it easy for Kumaran to obtain the funds. However, the lender made it difficult for him to repay the loan and charged exorbitant interest rates. When Kumaran was unable to pay back the entire amount, he was threatened and harassed by the lender.

Kumaran’s father, who was a small-scale businessman, was unaware of his son’s financial situation. When he found out about the loan, he tried to help his son by contacting the lender. However, they were unable to come to a resolution, which left Kumaran feeling helpless and alone.

Online Loans and their Risks

Online loans have become increasingly popular in recent years, as they offer a quick and easy way to borrow money. However, they also come with risks that borrowers should be aware of. One of the main risks is that lenders may charge high interest rates and fees, which can make it difficult for borrowers to repay the loan.

Another risk is that online lenders may use aggressive collection tactics if borrowers are unable to repay the loan. This can cause emotional distress and lead to mental health issues, as was the case in Kumaran’s situation.

Preventing Student Suicides

The tragic incident involving Kumaran highlights the need for better awareness and prevention of student suicides. It is essential that students are educated about the risks of taking out loans and the importance of seeking help if they are struggling with debt or mental health issues.

Institutions should also provide support services and resources for students who are struggling with financial or emotional difficulties. This can include financial counseling, mental health services, and other forms of assistance.

Conclusion

The incident involving Kumaran is a tragic reminder of the risks associated with online loans and the importance of seeking help when facing financial or emotional difficulties. Institutions and lenders must work together to ensure that students are aware of the risks and have access to the support they need to avoid such incidents in the future.

Student loan debt and suicide Mental health and online loans for college students Financial stress and college student suicide Suicide prevention for college students with online loans Student loan repayment and suicidal ideation

News Source : Dinamalar

Source Link :College Student Suicide With Online Loans | ஆன்லைனில் கடன் வாங்கிய கல்லூரி மாணவர் தற்கொலை/