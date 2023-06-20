Dead – Death – Obituary News : Suicide Prevention Training for Cornwall School Staff

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Supporting Students in Emotional Distress: A Call to Action for Educators

The statistics are alarming. Suicide is the leading cause of death among young people in the UK, with rates continuing to rise. In 2018 alone, over 730 young people aged 10-24 took their own lives. While suicide is a complex issue with no simple solution, there is one group of people who can play a crucial role in preventing it: educators.

The chief executive of Papyrus, Ged Flynn, has called on teachers to help and support children in emotional distress, rather than just picking up the pieces after a tragedy occurs. Flynn acknowledges the tireless work of dedicated teachers and non-teaching staff who already support children in need every day. He is not asking them to do more, but rather to do things differently.

So, what can educators do differently? Instead of trying to fix a child who is struggling with life, Flynn urges educators to listen to them. Talk to them. Don’t shy away from using the word suicide. Reassure them. Let them know that they are not alone and that help is available.

Creating a Safe Space

The first step in supporting students in emotional distress is creating a safe space for them to talk about their feelings. This means providing an environment where students feel comfortable sharing their thoughts and emotions without fear of judgement or reprimand.

One way to create a safe space is to establish a culture of openness and honesty in the classroom. Encourage students to share their thoughts and feelings, and let them know that their opinions are valued. This can be done through class discussions, journaling, or one-on-one conversations.

Listening Without Judgement

Once a safe space has been established, the next step is to listen to students without judgement. This means being present, attentive, and empathetic when a student shares their emotions.

One way to do this is to use active listening techniques. This involves focusing on what the student is saying, asking clarifying questions, and repeating back what they have said to show that you understand. It also means avoiding interruptions or distractions, and giving the student your full attention.

Talking About Suicide

One of the biggest barriers to preventing suicide is a lack of understanding and awareness. Many people are uncomfortable talking about suicide, but this only perpetuates the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

Educators can help break down these barriers by talking openly and honestly about suicide. This means using the word “suicide” instead of euphemisms like “taking your own life.” It means acknowledging that suicide is a real and serious issue that affects many young people, and that there is help available for those who need it.

Reassuring Students and Offering Help

Finally, it’s important to reassure students that they are not alone and that help is available. This means acknowledging their feelings and letting them know that it’s okay to ask for help. It also means providing resources and support for those who need it.

Educators can play a key role in connecting students with support services like Papyrus, which provides confidential support and advice to young people and anyone worried about a young person. They can also work with school counselors and mental health professionals to ensure that students get the help they need.

Conclusion

Preventing suicide among young people is a complex issue that requires a multi-faceted approach. While educators can’t solve the problem on their own, they can play a crucial role in supporting students in emotional distress.

Creating a safe space, listening without judgement, talking openly about suicide, and offering reassurance and help are all important steps that educators can take to support their students. By working together, we can help prevent suicide and ensure that all young people have the support they need to thrive.

News Source : BBC News

Source Link :Cornwall school staff receive suicide prevention training/