Dead – Death – Obituary News : Suicide Prevention Walk Hosted by Midland ISD and Midland College on Saturday

The Out of Darkness Campus Walk: Raising Awareness and Prevention for Suicide

Suicide is a serious issue that affects many individuals and communities around the world. In the United States, it is the tenth leading cause of death, and for students aged 15 to 24, it is the third leading cause of death. This is why local organizations in West Texas are coming together for the Out of Darkness Campus Walk, which is not just a walk, but also a way to let local students know they are not alone.

The Purpose of the Walk

The Out of Darkness Campus Walk is the first of its kind for the West Texas Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). According to organizer Kimberly Crisp, the focus of the walk is on awareness and prevention. The aim is to ensure that students are equipped to handle mental health issues, both for themselves and their peers.

Crisp explains that many students are not aware of the resources available to them when it comes to mental health. The walk hopes to change that by bringing together local organizations and resources that can help those in need. By raising awareness and providing support, the walk hopes to prevent suicide and promote mental wellness.

When and Where?

The walk will take place on Saturday, May 6, at Midland College’s campus. Participants can register on site beginning at 9:30 a.m. or prior to the event online. The walk will begin at 10:30 a.m.

The event is open to everyone, regardless of age or background. Participants are encouraged to bring their friends and family members to show their support for suicide prevention and mental health awareness.

Why Suicide Prevention Matters

Suicide is a complex issue that is often the result of a combination of factors, including mental illness, substance abuse, and personal circumstances. It is not a choice, but a tragic outcome of a person’s struggle with pain and hopelessness.

Preventing suicide requires a comprehensive approach that involves education, support, and intervention. By raising awareness about mental health and suicide, we can break the stigma surrounding mental illness and encourage people to seek help when they need it.

This is particularly important for students, who may be facing a range of stresses and pressures that can take a toll on their mental health. By providing them with the knowledge and resources they need to manage their mental wellness, we can help them lead happier, more fulfilling lives.

How You Can Help

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or is experiencing a mental health crisis, it is important to seek help immediately. You can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) for free, confidential support.

If you want to support the Out of Darkness Campus Walk and suicide prevention efforts, there are several ways you can get involved. You can register to participate in the walk, make a donation to the AFSP, or volunteer your time and resources.

Every little bit helps, and by working together, we can make a difference in the lives of those affected by suicide and mental illness. Let’s show our support for suicide prevention and mental wellness!

