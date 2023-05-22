Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Suicide Squad: Cast, Plot, and Fun Facts on TV Tonight”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Suicide Squad Film Tonight on TV: Cast, Plot, Trivia, Streaming

Tonight, on May 22, 2023, Italy 1 will air the popular action-fantasy film Suicide Squad in prime time. Below is a rundown of the cast, plot, trailer, and a few trivia facts about the movie.

Cast and Plot of Suicide Squad

Suicide Squad was released on August 13, 2016, and is directed by David Ayer. The film features an incredible cast, including Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Cara Delevingne, Viola Davis, Scott Eastwood, Raymond Olubawale, Jay Hernandez, Ike Barinholtz, Ted Whittall, Robin Atkin Downes, and David Harbour.

The plot of Suicide Squad revolves around a group of criminals who are recruited from the DC Comics universe to complete a dangerous mission. Their ultimate goal is to stop a powerful entity from destroying the world. The team is made up of some of the most notorious villains in the DC universe, including Deadshot (played by Will Smith), Harley Quinn (played by Margot Robbie), and The Joker (played by Jared Leto).

Suicide Squad Trailer and Trivia

If you haven’t seen the trailer for Suicide Squad yet, you’re in for a treat. The trailer showcases the team’s unique abilities and personalities and gives viewers a glimpse into the exciting action and adventure that the film has to offer.

One of the most interesting trivia facts about Suicide Squad is that Jared Leto went to great lengths to get into character as The Joker. He reportedly sent his fellow cast members unusual gifts, including a live rat and a dead pig, to help them get into character as well.

Streaming Options for Suicide Squad

If you’re unable to watch Suicide Squad tonight on Italy 1, there are a few streaming options available to you. The film is available on popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play Movies & TV. You can also rent or purchase the movie on YouTube, iTunes, and Vudu.

In Conclusion

Suicide Squad is a thrilling and action-packed film that is sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. With its incredible cast, exciting plot, and unique characters, it’s no wonder that this movie has become a fan favorite. So, if you’re looking for a great movie to watch tonight, be sure to tune in to Italy 1 for Suicide Squad.

