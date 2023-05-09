Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sukha Barewalia, a gangster, killed at Haibowal.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

An Alleged Gangster Sukha Barewalia Shot Dead in Haibowal

On July 24, 2021, an alleged gangster, Sukhpreet Singh, popularly known as Sukha Barewalia, was shot dead in the Joginder Nagar area of Haibowal. Sukha was facing trial in 23 cases and was considered a notorious criminal in the area.

The Incident

According to eyewitnesses, Sukha was returning home after meeting his lawyer when two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at him. The assailants fired multiple rounds, and Sukha was hit by at least five bullets. He was rushed to the nearby hospital, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The police reached the spot immediately after the incident and cordoned off the area. The forensic team also arrived at the spot and collected evidence. The police have launched an investigation into the matter and are trying to identify the assailants.

Sukha’s Criminal History

Sukha was a notorious gangster and was involved in various criminal activities, including murder, extortion, and drug trafficking. He was facing trial in 23 cases, including the murder of a local businessman, Amit Sharma, in 2019.

Sukha was also accused of running an illegal drug cartel in the area, and the police had seized a considerable amount of drugs from his possession in the past. He had also been involved in several cases of extortion, where he had demanded money from local businessmen and shopkeepers.

Reaction from Locals

The incident has sent shockwaves across the area, and the locals are in a state of fear. Sukha was a feared criminal in the area, and his death has raised concerns about the safety of the residents.

Some locals have expressed their relief at Sukha’s demise, as they had been living in constant fear of his gang’s activities. However, many others are worried that his death might lead to a power struggle among his associates, which could result in an increase in crime in the area.

The Police Investigation

The police have launched an investigation into the matter and are trying to identify the assailants. They are examining the CCTV footage from the area to get clues about the culprits.

The police have also tightened security in the area and have deployed additional personnel to maintain law and order. The senior police officials have assured the locals that they will take all necessary steps to ensure their safety.

Conclusion

Sukha Barewalia’s death has sent shockwaves across the area, and the incident has once again highlighted the issue of rising crime in the region. The police must take strict action against the criminals and ensure that the residents are safe.

The incident also raises questions about the effectiveness of the justice system in the country, as Sukha was facing trial in 23 cases, and justice had not been served yet. The government must take steps to ensure that the criminals are brought to justice quickly, and the victims get justice.

The incident is a reminder that the law and order situation in the country needs to be improved, and the police and the government must work together to ensure the safety of the citizens.

News Source : The Tribune India

Source Link :‘Gangster’ Sukha Barewalia shot dead at Haibowal/