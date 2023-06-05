Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sulochana, 94, passes away; Riteish Deshmukh pays tribute.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Veteran Bollywood Actress Sulochana Latkar Dies at 94

The Indian film industry has lost one of its most talented and beloved actresses, Sulochana Latkar. She passed away on Sunday, 31st January at the age of 94 due to age-related health issues and breathing difficulties. Sulochana’s daughter, Kanchan Ghanekar, confirmed the news of her demise to the Indian Express.

Sulochana Latkar was born on 30th July 1926 in Maharashtra and started her acting career in the early 1950s. Over the course of her career, she acted in more than 200 Hindi films and several Marathi titles. She was a versatile actress who was known for portraying the roles of mothers in films. Sulochana played the mother’s role of almost all the leading actors like Manoj Kumar, Dev Anand, and Mehmood.

In 2015, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan paid her a visit on her 86th birthday. Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his blog, “Sulochana ji happy 86th birthday! Played my Mother in endless films! Went to her home and greeted her! Sulochana ji, Mother to so many leading men in films – soft gentle and endearing… 86th birthday!” They have worked together in many films like Faraar, Roti Kapda aur Makaan, and Yaarana.

Sulochana Latkar was not just an actress, but also a recipient of the civilian honour of Padma Shri for her contribution to the Indian film industry. She was a role model for many aspiring actors and actresses in the industry. Her dedication, hard work, and talent were an inspiration to many.

Several Bollywood celebrities paid their tribute to Sulochana Latkar on social media. Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote on Twitter, “The news of the death of Sulochana Didi is very sad. A heartfelt tribute to this great actress who ruled the hearts of audiences in Marathi and Hindi cinema.”

Sulochana Latkar’s contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered. She was a gem of an actress who will continue to live on in the hearts of her fans and colleagues. Her demise is not just a loss for the Indian film industry, but for the entire nation. May her soul rest in peace.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Veteran actor Sulochana dies at 94, Riteish Deshmukh pays tribute/