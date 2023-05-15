Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sulphur Council’s First Member Wilmer Dugas Dies at 85

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Wilmer J. Dugas: A Dedicated Public Servant and Volunteer

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) – The city of Sulphur, Louisiana, mourns the loss of Wilmer J. Dugas, an esteemed member of its first city council who served for 20 years. Dugas passed away at the age of 85, leaving behind a legacy of selfless service and commitment to his community.

Dugas was a prominent figure in Sulphur’s political landscape, having served on the city council from 1986 to 2006. During his tenure, he held the positions of Chairman and Vice-Chairman, where he oversaw the city’s growth and development. He was instrumental in implementing policies and initiatives that benefited the community, including infrastructure improvements, public safety enhancements, and economic development projects.

Aside from his political career, Dugas was also a dedicated volunteer who gave his time and resources to various civic organizations and community groups. In April 2006, he was recognized as the Chosen Volunteer of the month for his outstanding contributions to the community.

Born in Erath, Louisiana, Dugas attended Erath High School and SLI University, now known as the University of Louisiana in Lafayette. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves for six years and was honorably discharged.

Dugas’ passing is a significant loss to Sulphur, as he was a beloved figure in the community who touched the lives of many through his service and kindness. He leaves behind his wife, Barbara, whom he was married to for 46 years.

Those who knew Dugas remember him as a man of integrity, compassion, and unwavering dedication to his community. His contributions to Sulphur’s growth and development will always be remembered, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of public servants and volunteers.

As we bid farewell to Wilmer J. Dugas, we honor his life and legacy by continuing his work of making our communities better places to live, work, and thrive. His selflessness, dedication, and commitment to service will always serve as an example to us all.

In conclusion, Wilmer J. Dugas was a remarkable public servant and volunteer who dedicated his life to serving his community. His passing is a significant loss to Sulphur, Louisiana, but his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of leaders who share his commitment to service and compassion. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Wilmer J. Dugas.

News Source : https://www.kplctv.com

Source Link :Wilmer Dugas, member of first Sulphur City Council passes away at 85/