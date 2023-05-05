Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sumaiya Salman’s Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Death of Salman Iqbal’s Daughter Sumaiya Salman

The sudden news of media mogul Salman Iqbal daughter, Sumaiya Salman death, has saddened the entire Pakistani community around the world. She passed away in Dubai on May 5, 2023.

Cause of Death

While the family is mourning her untimely demise, the world is praying for her soul to rest in peace. Also, many are wondering about the cause of her death.

She was a unique need child and had complications in her health from a young age. While the family has not released an official statement, she has possibly passed away because of the same health complications.

Condolences and Sympathies

Her premature death has shocked and saddened her family and the world, especially the Pakistani society.

The founder of ARY Digital Network, Salman Iqbal, is well-known in Pakistan’s media industry.

During this challenging time, we extend our condolences to the Iqbal family and pray for Sumaiya Salman’s soul to rest in peace.

Salman Iqbal, CEO of Ary Digital Network, and his wife, Sabeen, are mourning the loss of their beloved daughter, Sumaiya Salman.

Sumaiya, who was special needs, passed away in Dubai, according to many social media networks. She was the couple’s eldest daughter, and her death has left them heartbroken.

The news of Sumaiya’s death has upset the entire world, not just her family. Many people took to social media to offer their condolences and support to the bereaved family.

The tragic news of Sumaiya Salman’s death was first shared by the ARY digital network on their news platform, followed by social media platforms, including Twitter and youtube.

Funeral prayers for Sumaiya Salman will be held in Dubai, where the family now resides. The cause of her death has not been revealed, but the loss of a child is always tragic.

Family Mourns The Loss

A child’s death is an excruciating tragedy, and Sumaiya Salman’s family is mourning their beloved daughter’s sudden death.

It is never easy to lose a kid, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of those left behind.

Sumaiya was well cared for while she was alive, despite her sickness.

She had access to every health facility and the best medical treatment considering she was Salman Iqbal’s daughter.

While the family mourns, they find peace that Sumaiya’s life was and will be celebrated.

She will be remembered warmly for bringing joy and love into their lives. Her legacy will continue to inspire and touch many people’s hearts.

