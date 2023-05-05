Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sumaiya Salman’s Death: Cause, Age & Funeral Details

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sumaiya Salman Death Reason

In a tragic turn of events, Sumaiya Salman, the eldest daughter of Salman Iqbal, the CEO and President of ARY Digital Network, passed away in Dubai. The cause of her death has not been officially released, but it has left everyone in shock.

Salman Iqbal

Salman Iqbal is a well-known media businessman and media mogul in Pakistan. He is the owner of the ARY Group, which was started by his uncle, Abdul Razzak Yaqoob. The group includes several popular TV channels, including ARY Digital, ARY News, and ARY Zauq. In addition to his media business, Salman Iqbal is also the owner of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Karachi Kings. He was listed among The 500 Most Influential Muslims in 2017.

Sumaiya Salman Cause Of Death

The ARY Digital Network has not yet released an official statement regarding Sumaiya Salman’s passing. However, many people have taken to social media to express their condolences to the family. Sumaiya Salman’s death has left a void in the hearts of her family and friends.

How Did Sumaiya Salman Die?

Her sudden death has also brought attention to the importance of mental health and self-care. It is important to take care of ourselves and our loved ones and to seek help when needed. It is important to note that the news of Sumaiya Salman’s death has spread widely.

Sumaiya Salman: Family

There have been some false rumors circulating on social media about the cause of her death. It is important to verify the information before sharing it and to respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time. Salman Iqbal and his family have been in the thoughts and prayers of many people around the world.

Sumaiya Salman: Wikipedia

The loss of a loved one is never easy, but it is important to remember the impact that Sumaiya Salman had on the lives of those around her. Over the years, ARY Digital Network has produced and aired numerous popular television dramas, including Meray Paas Tum Ho, Pyarey Afzal, and Humsafar. The network has also been at the forefront of promoting Pakistani music, launching ARY Musik in 2003, which has since become one of the most popular music channels in the country. In addition to its media operations, ARY Digital Network has also expanded into other businesses, including real estate, gold trading, and financial services.

