Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sun’s former GM passes away, Jackson Mahomes arrested for sexual battery

Top Sports Stories from April 28 – May 4: Lance Blanks, Former Suns GM, Dies at 56; Jackson Mahomes Arrested on Aggravated Sexual Battery Charge; JJ Watt and Wife Kealia Invest in English Club Burnley; Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs Takes Plea Deal, Prison in Deadly DUI Crash; Suns’ Chris Paul ‘Day to Day’ with Left Groin Strain

The world of sports has been rocked by some major news stories this week, including the passing of Lance Blanks, former general manager of the Phoenix Suns. Blanks, who served as GM from 2010-2013, played college basketball in Virginia and Texas before being drafted by the Detroit Pistons in 1990. He passed away at the age of 56 and is survived by his family, including his mother, brother, and two daughters.

In another major story, Jackson Mahomes, brother of NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes, has been accused of aggravated sexual battery. The TikTok star was being investigated for allegedly shoving a waiter and forcibly kissing the female owner of a restaurant earlier this year. Aspen Vaughn, the owner, claimed that Mahomes grabbed her by the throat and kissed her forcibly at least twice. Mahomes has denied the allegations, but has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery.

In more positive news, retired Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt and his wife Kealia have announced an investment in the English soccer club Burnley. The club recently earned a promotion to the Premier League, and the Watts have expressed their respect for its history and tradition. Kealia Watt will also be instrumental in helping to develop the Burnley FC women’s team.

However, there has also been some tragic news in the world of sports this week. Ex-Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs has taken a plea deal in the case of a deadly DUI crash that he caused. Ruggs is expected to be sent to state prison for three to ten years as a result of the crash, which killed a woman. He had faced the possibility of more than 50 years in prison if convicted of all the charges at trial.

Finally, the Phoenix Suns have been dealt a blow with the news that Chris Paul is ‘day to day’ with a left groin strain. The 12-time All-Star suffered the injury during Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets and did not return to the game. He will also miss Game 3 on Friday, leaving the Suns without one of their key players as they look to progress in the playoffs.

Overall, this has been a week of highs and lows in the world of sports. While there have been some exciting developments, such as the Watts’ investment in Burnley, there have also been some tragic stories, including the passing of Lance Blanks and the Henry Ruggs case. As always, sports fans around the world will be watching closely to see what the next week brings.

News Source : FOX 10 Phoenix

Source Link :Former Suns GM dies, Jackson Mahomes arrested for aggravated sexual battery: top sports stories/