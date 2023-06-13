Dead – Death – Obituary News : Super Bowl Hero Dies at 82

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The NFL World Mourns the Loss of Super Bowl Kicker Jim Turner

On March 3, 2021, the NFL world lost one of the stars of its first great Super Bowls as former kicker Jim Turner passed away at the age of 82. While Joe Namath may have garnered all of the headlines for the New York Jets in Super Bowl III, it was Turner who made most of the scoring in their iconic 16-7 win over the Baltimore Colts.

The Early Years

Turner was born on November 23, 1936, in Martinez, California, and attended the University of Utah, where he played both football and baseball. He started his professional football career in 1961 with the American Football League’s Denver Broncos, where he played for six seasons before being traded to the Jets in 1967.

Super Bowl III

While Namath’s famous guarantee of a Jets victory in Super Bowl III may have been the talk of the town, it was Turner’s three field goals and one extra point that sealed the deal for the Jets. His first field goal came in the first quarter, putting the Jets up 3-0. In the second quarter, Turner added another field goal, extending the lead to 6-0. After the Colts scored their only touchdown of the game, Turner kicked an extra point, making it 13-7. Finally, in the fourth quarter, he added one more field goal, sealing the 16-7 victory for the Jets and earning himself a spot in Super Bowl history.

Post-Super Bowl Career

Turner played for the Jets for four more seasons before finishing his career with the Denver Broncos in 1979. He was a two-time Pro Bowler and held the record for the most field goals in a Super Bowl game until 2018. After his playing career ended, Turner went on to become a coach and later worked as a consultant for the NFL’s officiating department.

Controversy

While Turner’s on-field accomplishments were impressive, he was also involved in a controversial incident that tarnished his legacy. In 2013, he was named in a lawsuit filed by former NFL players who claimed that the league had concealed the long-term effects of concussions and failed to protect players from head injuries. Turner was accused of mocking a former teammate who suffered from dementia and depression as a result of his football career, using racial slurs and making light of his condition. The incident was a stark reminder of the dangers of football and the need for better player safety measures.

The Legacy of Jim Turner

Despite the controversy that surrounded him later in life, Jim Turner’s contributions to the early years of the NFL and the Super Bowl cannot be denied. He was a key member of the Jets’ historic Super Bowl III victory and a talented kicker who set records and earned accolades throughout his career. His passing is a sad loss for the NFL community, but his legacy will live on through his accomplishments on the field.

Conclusion

Jim Turner may not be a household name like Joe Namath or Tom Brady, but his contributions to the early years of the NFL and the Super Bowl cannot be overlooked. He was a talented kicker who played a key role in one of the most iconic moments in sports history, and his legacy will live on through his on-field accomplishments. While the controversy surrounding his later years is a reminder of the dangers of football, we can still honor Turner’s memory by celebrating his achievements and recognizing his place in NFL history.

News Source : msn.com

Source Link :Former Super Bowl Hero Has Passed Away At 82/