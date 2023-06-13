Dead – Death – Obituary News : Super Bowl hero from Jets passes away at 82

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Kicker Jim Turner Remembered for His Heroics in Super Bowl III

Jim Turner, the former kicker for the New York Jets who helped the team win Super Bowl III by kicking three field goals, passed away at the age of 82 due to heart failure. Turner’s performance in the Super Bowl remains one of the most memorable moments in the history of the sport.

Turner’s contributions to the Jets’ victory over the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III cannot be overstated. He made field goals of 32, 30, and 9 yards, with the last one being the shortest in Super Bowl history. Turner’s heroics helped the Jets win their first and only Super Bowl title to date.

Turner was a two-time Pro Bowler with the Jets. He was known for his accuracy and consistency on the field, and his contributions to the team’s success cannot be overlooked. He was also a key part of the Jets’ defense, which was quick and aggressive.

Turner’s journey to the NFL was not a smooth one. He was initially drafted by Washington in the 19th round of the 1963 NFL Draft but failed to make the team. He then decided to pursue a career as a teacher. However, in 1964, Jets coach Weeb Ewbank signed him to play in the American Football League.

Turner found kicking at Shea Stadium, the Jets’ home field, to be a challenge. He described the stadium as a “dump” and said it should have remained that way. However, he adapted to the conditions and became one of the most reliable kickers in the league.

In 1971, Turner was traded to the Denver Broncos. He played in Super Bowl XII with the Broncos and was chosen to the team’s Ring of Fame in 1988. He retired with a streak of 228 consecutive games played, and his 304 field goals were the most in NFL history at the time.

Turner’s legacy goes beyond his on-field achievements. He was known for his humility and his willingness to help others. In the early 1980s, he worked as a color commentary sportscaster for NBC.

Turner’s contributions to the sport of football cannot be overstated. His heroics in Super Bowl III will always be remembered as one of the greatest moments in the history of the game. He will be missed by his family, friends, and fans, but his legacy will live on forever. Rest in peace, Jim Turner.

