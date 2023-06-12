Dead – Death – Obituary News : Super Bowl III Kicker Jim Turner Dies at 82

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jim Turner, Former Jets and Broncos Kicker, Dies at Age 82

Jim Turner, a kicker who played a crucial role in helping the Jets win Super Bowl III, has passed away at the age of 82. Turner had a successful NFL career playing for both the Jets and the Broncos, and he was remembered by his former teammates and colleagues as a talented and dedicated athlete.

Early Career

Turner played both quarterback and kicker at Utah State and was drafted by Washington in the 19th round of the 1963 NFL draft. However, he failed to make the roster and began pursuing a career as a teacher. It wasn’t until 1964 that he was signed by Jets coach Weeb Ewbank to play in the American Football League.

Success with the Jets

Despite the difficult playing conditions at Shea Stadium, Turner was selected to the Pro Bowl twice with the Jets. He also made crucial field goals during Super Bowl III, helping the heavily-favored Colts overlook him and his Jets teammates.

Long and Successful Career with the Broncos

In 1971, Turner was traded to the Broncos and ended up playing for nine years in Denver. He kicked for the Broncos in Super Bowl XII and was chosen to the Broncos’ Ring of Fame in 1988. Turner retired with a streak of 228 consecutive games played, and at the time of his retirement, he had scored the second-most points in NFL history.

Remembering Jim Turner

Former Jets quarterback Joe Namath paid tribute to Turner, saying, “We lost a teammate and a friend. Jim was a great kicker, a clutch performer and a man of great character.” Broncos CEO Joe Ellis also remembered Turner as a “true Bronco” who played an important role in the team’s history.

Turner’s legacy as a talented and dedicated athlete will be remembered by fans and colleagues alike. His contributions to both the Jets and the Broncos helped shape the NFL into the league it is today.

Jets’ Super Bowl III win Jim Turner, NFL player Field goal kicker Football legend NFL Hall of Fame

News Source : Michael David Smith

Source Link :Jim Turner, who kicked three field goals in Jets’ Super Bowl III win, dies at 82/