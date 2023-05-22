Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham Passes Away at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Superstar Billy Graham: The Man Who Defined Pro Wrestling

Eldridge Wayne Coleman, better known as “Superstar” Billy Graham, passed away last week at the age of 79. Graham was a professional wrestler who left an indelible mark on the industry during his five-year run as a megastar in the mid-1970s. He was known for his steroid-enhanced physique, grandiose soliloquies, and his slick style of boasting that was borrowed by all the top stars that followed in his wake, including Hulk Hogan, Jesse “the Body” Ventura, and Ric Flair, among others.

Graham was the first great sports entertainer who filled 15 minutes of a 20-minute main event with posing, boasting, and preliminary challenges like arm wrestling or weightlifting. He was there to perform, not to wrestle, and his approach was followed by both Hogan and Ventura, who each spent a good deal of time in their matches writhing in pain or outside the ring. Graham’s most enduring contribution to the industry was his characteristic use of the word “brother” in his promos, a nod to his evangelical origins, where fellow congregants are “brothers in Christ,” a practice that has since been widely adopted by other wrestlers.

Graham grew up in a working-class family in Arizona and was inspired by famed early bodybuilders John Grimek and Steve Reeves. He built his identity around weight training and became a high-level track and field thrower. However, most of his early forays into sports were busts. At age 23, he was knocked out by Willis Miles in the first round of his pro boxing debut. He also competed for roster spots with the Canadian Football League’s Calgary Stampeders and Montreal Alouettes. Only in bodybuilding and powerlifting did he find any sustained success. His first bodybuilding triumph came in 1961 when he won the West Coast division of the Mr. Teenage America bodybuilding contest.

Graham’s blend of wrestling and bodybuilding saw him win the Best Developed Arms division in the World Bodybuilding Guild’s Pro Mr. America contest in 1975, but he was already deep into his pro wrestling career by that point, and his body lacked the symmetry of top pro bodybuilders like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Frank Zane. For Graham, wrestling was where his future resided. In December 1969, he received a phone call that changed his life forever. On the other end of the line was Bob Lueck, who had recommended Graham for the CFL, and he was telling Graham there was some easy money to be made in Calgary working for legendary tough-guy promoter Stu Hart. Graham reports that Hart was “salivating” over Graham’s arms and the prospect of torturing him in various submission holds, which he began doing almost immediately.

After cutting his teeth under Hart, Graham joined forces in 1972 with another old-school promoter, Verne Gagne, where he assumed the Billy Graham ring name both as a tribute to the preacher and as a nod to his position in the legendary (fictional) Graham fraternity of wrestlers that included 245-pound “Dr.” Jerry Graham (who taught him how to cut himself with a razor blade, a staple of Billy’s future matches) and Florida promoter Eddie Graham. There, his performances were not just wrestling matches; they were spectacles that included his posing routines and weightlifting challenges.

The mid-’70s saw Graham wrestling in what was then the World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWWF), where he defeated Bruno Sammartino for the heavyweight championship in 1977. There, he held the strap for over nine months, with memorable defenses against NWA World Heavyweight Champion Harley Race and a bloody feud with Dusty Rhodes that ended with Graham retaining the belt. Although Graham was admired by the younger Vince McMahon, the future billionaire’s father, Vince Sr., wanted the title on a babyface. In a recent podcast interview, Keith Elliott Greenberg, co-author of Graham’s autobiography Tangled Ropes, remarked that, “Vince McMahon Jr. had told me that had he been in charge and not his father in 1978, he would have acquiesced to a demand from ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham. And in Vince McMahon Jr.’s words, ‘He would’ve been my Hulk Hogan.’ So it was that close.”

Graham’s decline started not long after Bob Backlund took the championship from him in 1978. Graham’s reckless consumption of anabolic steroids had eroded away his joints, and his body was collapsing. Hepatitis C had decayed his liver to the point of failure, and his mind was confused because of the release of ammonia into his brain. After leaving the WWWF in 1978, Graham spent time wrestling in Houston, Texas, and Japan, trying to hide his physical and mental descent by claiming he had lost weight and was adopting martial arts techniques. He returned to the now-renamed World Wrestling Federation (WWF) in 1982, introducing an entirely new look and attacking Backlund, marking the start of another feud. Graham wrestled in various other promotions over the next few years, returning to WWF multiple times, until deteriorating health required him to retire from the ring.

In conclusion, “Superstar” Billy Graham was an iconic figure in the world of professional wrestling. His style of boasting, posing, and preliminary challenges became a template for future generations of wrestlers, and his use of the word “brother” in his promos was widely adopted by other wrestlers. Graham was the first great sports entertainer who filled 15 minutes of a 20-minute main event with his performances, and everything about the performance and pageantry of pro wrestling from the 1980s to the present is tied to him in some form or fashion. Although he was only a megastar for a short period, his contribution to the industry was immense, and he will always be remembered as a legend of professional wrestling.

