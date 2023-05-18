Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham Passes Away at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Superstar Billy Graham: The Legacy of a Wrestling Icon

The world of professional wrestling has lost one of its most influential figures with the passing of Superstar Billy Graham. The WWE Hall of Famer, born Eldridge Wayne Coleman, was a larger-than-life character who revolutionized the industry with his in-ring skills, bodybuilder physique, and huge personality. He died on May 17, 2023, at the age of 79 after spending most of the year in the hospital battling numerous health issues.

Graham’s wrestling career began in 1970 after he trained under Stu Hart in Calgary. He adopted the name Billy Graham in reference to the evangelist of the same name and later added the ‘Superstar’ nickname in 1972. His rise to fame was swift, thanks to his unique look and charisma. With his bleach-blonde hair, handlebar mustache, and bulging muscles, Graham was a natural showman who commanded attention whenever he stepped in the ring.

Graham’s impact on the wrestling industry cannot be overstated. He was a multi-time world champion across various promotions, including a 1977-78 title run in the WWWF, which eventually became the WWF and then WWE. He was also a pioneer of the modern wrestling promo, using his deep voice and bombastic delivery to create unforgettable catchphrases and promos.

But Graham’s influence extended beyond the ring. He was a trailblazer for wrestlers of all backgrounds, breaking down barriers and inspiring generations of athletes to pursue their dreams. He was also a mentor to many young wrestlers, including Hulk Hogan, who credits Graham with teaching him the importance of character development and showmanship.

In 2004, Graham was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. But his impact on the industry continues to be felt to this day, with countless wrestlers citing him as a major influence on their careers.

Following the news of Graham’s passing, the wrestling community came together to pay tribute to the legendary wrestler. Ric Flair, one of Graham’s contemporaries, tweeted, “The Superstar Billy Graham Just Left US. THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR INFLUENCE on My Career!” WWE on-screen manager Paul Heyman wrote, “Before Billy Graham, performers in WWWF / WWF/ WWE were known as professional wrestlers. After Billy Graham left his mark, Vincent Kennedy McMahon decided everyone would be a WWE Superstar.”

Graham’s impact on wrestling is immeasurable, and his legacy will continue to inspire wrestlers and fans for generations to come. The wrestling world has lost a true icon, but his memory will live on forever. Rest in peace, Superstar Billy Graham.

