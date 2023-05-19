Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘ Superstar’ Billy Graham, Wrestling Legend, Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

2021 has been a year of loss for the entertainment industry. Many beloved celebrities from various fields have passed away since the beginning of the year. Here is a list of some of the notable personalities who left us in 2021:

Cicely Tyson

The legendary actress Cicely Tyson passed away on January 28, 2021, at the age of 96. She was known for her powerful performances in movies like “Sounder,” “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,” and “The Help.” Tyson was the first Black woman to win an Emmy award for Best Lead Actress in a Television Movie for her role in “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.”

Cloris Leachman

Cloris Leachman, the Academy Award-winning actress, passed away on January 26, 2021, at the age of 94. She was known for her versatile acting skills and appeared in numerous films and TV shows throughout her career. Leachman won an Oscar for her role in “The Last Picture Show” and also received eight Primetime Emmy Awards for her work in various TV shows.

Hank Aaron

Hank Aaron, the baseball legend, passed away on January 22, 2021, at the age of 86. He was one of the greatest baseball players of all time and held the record for most career home runs for over three decades. Aaron was also a civil rights activist and a philanthropist who dedicated his life to helping others.

Christopher Plummer

Christopher Plummer, the renowned actor, passed away on February 5, 2021, at the age of 91. He was known for his iconic roles in movies like “The Sound of Music,” “Beginners,” and “All the Money in the World.” Plummer was the oldest actor to win an Oscar for his role in “Beginners” at the age of 82.

Mary Wilson

Mary Wilson, the co-founder of The Supremes, passed away on February 8, 2021, at the age of 76. She was a trailblazing musician and a part of one of the most successful girl groups in the history of music. Wilson was known for her powerful voice and her contribution to the Motown sound.

Rush Limbaugh

Rush Limbaugh, the conservative radio personality, passed away on February 17, 2021, at the age of 70. He was a controversial figure who was known for his conservative views and his influence on American politics. Limbaugh hosted “The Rush Limbaugh Show” for over 30 years and was one of the most listened-to radio hosts in the country.

Prince Philip

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99. He was a prominent member of the British royal family and served as the consort of the Queen for over seven decades. Prince Philip was known for his dedication to public service and his support for various charitable causes.

DMX

DMX, the rapper and actor, passed away on April 9, 2021, at the age of 50. He was known for his powerful and emotional lyrics that resonated with millions of fans around the world. DMX was also a talented actor who appeared in movies like “Belly,” “Romeo Must Die,” and “Cradle 2 the Grave.”

Olympia Dukakis

Olympia Dukakis, the Academy Award-winning actress, passed away on May 1, 2021, at the age of 89. She was known for her powerful performances in movies like “Moonstruck,” “Steel Magnolias,” and “Mr. Holland’s Opus.” Dukakis won an Oscar for her role in “Moonstruck” and also received three Emmy nominations for her work in various TV shows.

Lloyd Price

Lloyd Price, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, passed away on May 3, 2021, at the age of 88. He was a groundbreaking musician who helped shape the sound of rock and roll music in the 1950s. Price was known for his hits like “Lawdy Miss Clawdy” and “Stagger Lee” and was a prominent figure in the music industry for over six decades.

Conclusion

The passing of these celebrities has left a void in the entertainment industry and in the hearts of their fans. They will be remembered for their talent, their contributions to their respective fields, and their impact on the world. Rest in peace to all the celebrities who have left us in 2021.

