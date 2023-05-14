Dead – Death – Obituary News : Supporters gather to honor Romen Phelps, slain at Dreyfoos

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Roman Phelps: Family and Friends Rally for Answers One Year After His Tragic Death

Exactly one year ago, on May 13, 2022, Roman Phelps was killed during a confrontation with police at Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach, Florida. Phelps crashed his van through the school gates during school hours, and after being confronted by an off-duty West Palm Beach police officer, things escalated and Phelps reached for the officer’s gun. He was shot and killed.

But for Phelps’ family and friends, the pain of his loss still lingers, and they are demanding answers about what happened that day. On Saturday, they rallied outside the West Palm Beach Police Department to demand transparency and accountability.

“We were good friends. We went to Dreyfoos together,” said Skyler Meany, one of Phelps’ closest friends. “I was devastated. I still get goosebumps just now thinking about it.”

Phelps’ mother, Robbin Jackman, also spoke at the rally, saying that she will never have closure and that she wants to see all the information related to her son’s death. “Everything that they made a decision on, everything that is written in black and white, we want to see all of that. And we deserve to have that. We need it. We need to know.”

Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg issued a report on May 3 about the incident that said Phelps was walking around the school campus in an “aggressive, agitated manner.” The report included information from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, West Palm Beach police, statements from school employees and students, and surveillance video.

The report also revealed that Phelps had extremely high levels of Delta 9 THC in his system, and his DNA was found on the officer’s gun. But for Phelps’ friends and family, these details don’t paint the full picture of who he was as a person.

“We know who Roman was, and he wasn’t a monster,” said Lynn McKeel, a friend of Phelps. “He never intended to hurt anybody. I’ve never known him to be aggressive. I’ve never seen him lose his temper. I’ve never seen him offer violence to anybody.”

Phelps’ loved ones also said he suffered from mental health issues that should have been addressed before the shooting. They believe that non-lethal force could have been used to de-escalate the situation.

But despite these concerns, the off-duty officer’s use of deadly force was deemed justified, and no charges will be filed. This decision has left Phelps’ family and friends feeling frustrated and seeking answers.

“We want to see footage, we want evidence of why one of my closest friends is no longer on this Earth,” said Meany.

Mike Jachles, a spokesman for West Palm Beach, said on the day of the shooting that “any threat to our schools is going to be addressed appropriately and quickly.” But for Phelps’ loved ones, the question remains: Was deadly force the only appropriate response?

As they continue to mourn their loss, Phelps’ family and friends say they will not stop pushing for transparency and accountability. “We want to know what happened,” said Meany. “We want to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

News Source : WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm

Source Link :Family, friends rally year after Romen Phelps shot dead at Dreyfoos/