Dead – Death – Obituary News : Surfers’ Drummer Teresa Taylor Dies at 60

Remembering Teresa Taylor, Drummer for Butthole Surfers and Iconic Indie Film “Slacker”

The world of music and film has lost a true icon with the passing of Teresa Taylor, who died on Sunday at the age of 60. Taylor was a drummer for the influential indie rock band Butthole Surfers, and also had a memorable role as a pusher in the 1990 film “Slacker.” Her former bandmates announced her passing on social media, revealing that she had been battling lung cancer.

Taylor, sometimes known by her stage name “Teresa Nervosa,” was born in Arlington, Texas in 1962. She started playing drums in her high school marching band, and it was there that she met future bandmate King Coffey. When Butthole Surfers formed in San Antonio, Coffey recruited Taylor to play drums alongside him. Together, they created the band’s signature sound, with two drummers playing in tandem.

Taylor played with Butthole Surfers from 1983 to 1989, and was a key member of the band during their most creative and influential period. Their music blended punk, psychedelia, and noise rock, creating a sound that was both challenging and thrilling. Taylor’s drumming was an integral part of that sound, and she was widely respected by her peers in the music scene.

Unfortunately, Taylor’s time with Butthole Surfers was cut short when she suffered a brain aneurysm. She left the band in 1989, and underwent surgery to address the issue. However, she began experiencing seizures in the years following her surgery, which made it difficult for her to continue playing music.

Despite this setback, Taylor remained active in the music and arts communities. She made a memorable cameo in Richard Linklater’s “Slacker,” playing a pusher who tries to sell an unusual Madonna souvenir to one of the film’s characters. She was also featured on the film’s poster and promotional materials, which helped to cement her status as a cult figure in the indie film world.

In recent years, Taylor had been dealing with health issues related to smoking. In a Facebook post from November 2021, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with an “end stage” lung condition, and had a life expectancy of one to five years. Despite this difficult news, Taylor remained upbeat and positive, writing that she was “still enjoying life, still smiling, still laughing, still loving.”

Teresa Taylor will be remembered as a trailblazer in the world of indie music and film. Her contributions to Butthole Surfers helped to shape the sound of alternative rock in the 1980s, and her appearance in “Slacker” remains a beloved part of indie film history. Although she is no longer with us, her spirit and creativity will live on through her music and film work. Rest in peace, Teresa.

News Source : Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Source Link :Surfers’ drummer Teresa Taylor, who also appeared in ‘Slacker,’ dead at 60 – KIRO 7 News Seattle/