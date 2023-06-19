Dead – Death – Obituary News : Survival and Promotion in Demon Slayer

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Does Nezuko die in the Demon Slayer manga?

Demon Slayer is an anime that has been captivating the hearts of anime lovers since its debut in 2019. One of the main characters in the anime is Nezuko Kamado, the younger sister of the protagonist, Tanjiro Kamado. Nezuko is unique in the sense that she’s a demon who has retained her human emotions, and this has endeared her to the fans of the anime. However, many fans have been wondering whether Nezuko dies in the Demon Slayer manga. Well, the good news is that Nezuko doesn’t die in the manga, but her life is in constant danger.

In the manga, Nezuko is always on the run from the demon slayers who want to kill her at all costs. However, her brother Tanjiro and his friends do everything in their power to protect her from harm. In one of the most thrilling moments in the manga, Nezuko faces off against the Upper Moon One demon, Kokushibo. The battle is intense, and at some point, it seems like Nezuko might not make it out alive. However, with the help of her brother Tanjiro, Nezuko is able to defeat Kokushibo and survive.

How did Nezuko manage to survive standing in direct sun?

One of the most intriguing things about Nezuko is her ability to survive standing in direct sunlight. As we know, demons in the Demon Slayer universe are vulnerable to sunlight, and exposure to it usually leads to their demise. However, Nezuko is an exception to this rule. In the anime, we see her walking around in daylight without any problems. How is this possible?

Well, the manga explains that Nezuko’s unique blood composition is the reason why she can withstand sunlight. Her blood has mixed with Muzan Kibutsuji’s blood, the progenitor of all demons. This has given her access to unique abilities that other demons don’t have, including the ability to survive in direct sunlight. Additionally, Nezuko’s demon powers have also evolved to the point where she can use her blood to create a protective shield around herself, which further enhances her resistance to sunlight.

Does Tanjiro become a Hashira?

Another burning question that fans of the Demon Slayer manga have been asking is whether Tanjiro becomes a Hashira. For those who don’t know, the Hashira are the most powerful demon slayers in the Demon Slayer Corps. They are the elite of the elite, and only the most skilled and powerful demon slayers can become Hashira. So, does Tanjiro make the cut?

The answer is yes! In the manga, we see Tanjiro undergo intense training to become a Hashira. He trains with the other demon slayers and learns new techniques and skills that he uses to fight against the demons. Eventually, he becomes strong enough to be considered for the position of Hashira. However, becoming a Hashira is not an easy task. Tanjiro has to undergo a rigorous selection process and prove that he’s worthy of the position. In the end, he succeeds, and he becomes the Water Hashira, one of the most respected and powerful demon slayers in the corps.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nezuko doesn’t die in the Demon Slayer manga, and her unique blood composition is the reason why she can withstand sunlight. Tanjiro also becomes a Hashira, proving that he’s one of the most skilled and powerful demon slayers in the corps. The manga continues to captivate fans with its thrilling storyline, unique characters, and stunning visuals. It’s a bittersweet journey that has left fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter.

Nezuko Kamado Demon Slayer How did Nezuko survive the sun? Tanjiro Kamado Hashira Nezuko’s ability to resist sunlight Tanjiro’s journey to become a Hashira

News Source : HITC – Tom Llewellyn

Source Link :Does Nezuko die in Demon Slayer, how did she survive the sun, and does Tanjiro become a Hashira?/