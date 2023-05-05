Dead – Death – Obituary News : Survival of Cat in Blender: Alive or Dead?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Did The Cat In The Blender Survive or Die?

A video of a cat in a blender is making rounds on Twitter and TikTok, leaving users traumatized and outraged. While many are trying to find out where the video came from and who did the cruel act, others are sharing their reactions to bring attention to animal abuse.

The Disturbing Video

Due to its disturbing nature, we will not be embedding the video or discussing it in detail. However, the clip shows a cat being put in a blender and blended alive. It is upsetting to even think about such a heinous act being committed against an innocent animal.

Community Rules and Moderation

Even though social media sites have strict community rules against violent and gory content, some disturbing videos and pictures manage to stay up for hours or even days. Users are wondering why the video of the cat in the blender hasn’t been taken down yet.

The Outrage and Response

Many Twitter and TikTok users are outraged and traumatized by the video, urging others not to watch or share it. Some are also trying to find out the source of the video and report it to the authorities.

While some users express shock and sadness at the cruelty shown towards animals, others are calling for justice and punishment for the person who committed the act. The video has sparked a conversation about animal abuse and the need for stricter laws to protect innocent animals.

Conclusion

The cat in the blender unfortunately did not survive, and the video of the cruel act has left many users traumatized and outraged. It is a reminder of the need for social media sites to strictly enforce their community guidelines and for individuals to speak up against animal abuse.

News Source : Trivedi Tech

Source Link :Did The Cat In The Blender Survive or Die?/