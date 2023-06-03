Dead – Death – Obituary News : Survivors Recall Horrific Experience in Balasore Train Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy on the Tracks: Survivors Recall Near Death Experience in Odisha Train Accident

The Coromandel Express derailment in Balasore district of Odisha has left hundreds of passengers injured and over 200 dead. For Phul Mohammad, a resident of Assam who was traveling on the train from Kolkata to Chennai, it was a near-death experience. He recalls the accident happening in just five seconds, upending the lives of the hundreds of passengers on board.

As the train derailed, there was a stampede-like situation as passengers fell on top of each other. Mohammad managed to shift to a safe location and even rescued four to five people, injuring his foot in the process. He appealed to the authorities for travel arrangements to Chennai, where he works as a laborer.

Another survivor, who had fallen asleep and woke up due to the derailment, recalls a similar experience. Passengers fell on him in a stampede-like situation, injuring his hand and neck in the process. As he got out of the bogey, he saw people with amputated limbs and scarred faces.

A passenger from Kolkata who was working as a painter in Chennai and survived the accident said they will return home for now.

The rescue operation will run for several hours, according to Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena, given the scale of casualties.

This tragedy on the tracks has left many survivors with harrowing memories and physical injuries. The derailment of the Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, and a goods train has caused devastation for the passengers and their families. It is a reminder of the importance of safety measures and the need for proper maintenance of trains and tracks to prevent such accidents from occurring in the future.

As rescue efforts continue, our thoughts are with those affected by this tragedy and their loved ones. May they find comfort and strength in the midst of this sorrow.

News Source : ETV Bharat

Source Link :Survivors in Balasore train accident recall horrific experience, a near death experience survivors in balasore train accident recall horrific experience/