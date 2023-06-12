Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Susan Bester of Ashland, KY: Remembering a Life Well-Lived”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Susan Bester Obituary: Remembering a Life of Service and Love

The passing of Susan Michelle Bester at the age of 53 has left a void in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. She was found to have passed away at her home in Ashland, Oregon on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Susan was born on February 17, 1970, in Ashland, Kentucky, to her father James Day and her late mother Patricia Borders Day.

Early Life and Education

Susan graduated from Paul Blazer High School in 1988 and continued her education at Ashland Community College. She was a dedicated student who excelled in her studies and was admired by her peers and teachers alike.

A Life of Service

After completing her education, Susan worked at various organizations in Ashland, including Tri-State Answering Service, the Call Center at Kings Daughters Medical Center, Ashland Children’s Clinic, and Hart Family Care. She held the positions of receptionist and office manager and was known for her exceptional organizational skills, professionalism, and dedication to her work.

Family and Friends

Susan was a loving mother to her children, Stacey, Brittani, and Amber. She was also a proud grandmother to her seven grandchildren, Delilah, Kyla, Kadi, Jaxtyn, Berklee, Cooper, and Asher. She cherished her family and friends and always went out of her way to make them feel loved and supported.

In addition to her immediate family, Susan is survived by her father James (Laverne) Day of Ashland, her sister Tina (Tim) England of Ashland, her stepbrothers Johnny (Melinda) Gifford of Raceland, Keith (Teri) Gifford of Ashland, and David (Stephanie) Gifford of Ashland, her stepsister Kathy (Kevin) Gallaher of Ashland, and her best friend Kathy Skaggs, who lives in South Carolina. She also leaves behind a host of extended family members and good friends who will miss her dearly.

Farewell and Final Resting Place

The funeral services for Susan will be officiated by Jake Day on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel. The burial will take place at the Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 12:00 Noon on Monday at the funeral home.

Remembering Susan’s Legacy

Susan’s passing has left a profound impact on those who knew her. She will always be remembered for her kind heart, her unwavering dedication to her family and friends, and her commitment to serving others. She leaves behind a legacy of love, service, and compassion that will continue to inspire those who knew her for years to come.

Rest in peace, Susan.

