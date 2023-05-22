Dead – Death – Obituary News : Susan Herman Passes Away in Warren Ohio – Prayerful Condolences

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Susan Herman Remembered for a Life of Service

The passing of Susan Ann Herman on May 14, 2023, at the age of 82 was mourned by many in Warren, Ohio, where she had lived for many years. Sue, as she was affectionately known, was born in Cincinnati on June 26, 1940, and grew up in Indian Hill as the daughter of William H. Sontag and Betty Jane Weber Sontag.

Early Education and Career

After attending Summit Country Day School, Sue earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from the University of Cincinnati. She was a member of the Theta Phi Alpha sorority and was recognized by Glamour magazine in 1959 as one of the Top 10 Best Dressed College Girls in the United States. During her time at UC, Sue served as a tutor for the men’s basketball team, including Oscar Robinson, who affectionately called her “The Big S” due to her height of 6 feet.

A Life of Service

Sue married Jim Herman, a fellow UC graduate, and settled in Warren, where they raised their family and became active members of the community. Sue was a dedicated leader for the Brownies and the Girl Scouts and sponsored low-income families during the holiday season. She also taught arts and crafts at the Trumbull Art Guild and the TAMPEEL Recycling Center.

Sue’s commitment to her community extended beyond her volunteer work. She served on the boards and committees of numerous organizations, including Junior Crafts, Trumbull Town Hall, TMH Women’s Auxiliary (where she helped organize the annual Charity Ball), YWCA (where she produced the Festival of Trees), and the Harriet Taylor Upton Association. She was particularly proud of her role in the creation of the Women’s Park in Warren, where she served as the designer.

Legacy

Sue’s dedication to service and her community touched the lives of many in Warren and beyond. Her commitment to helping others and making a positive impact will be remembered by those who knew her, and her legacy will continue through the organizations she supported and the lives she touched.

Susan Ann Herman will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and community.

