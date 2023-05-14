Dead – Death – Obituary News : Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Patiala Gurdwara

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Tragic Incident: Woman Shot Dead Outside Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara Complex

On Sunday evening, a 33-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead outside the manager’s room at Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara complex in Patiala, Punjab. The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the community, and the police are investigating the matter.

The Incident and Eyewitness Accounts

According to eyewitness accounts, the woman, identified as Jaspreet Kaur, was walking towards the manager’s room when a man approached her and shot her at point-blank range. The assailant then fled the scene, leaving Jaspreet lying in a pool of blood.

Several people who were present at the Gurdwara complex rushed to the scene and tried to help Jaspreet, but she succumbed to her injuries before she could be taken to the hospital. The police were immediately informed, and they arrived at the scene within minutes.

While the motive behind the shooting is not yet clear, the police are investigating all possible angles. They have also obtained CCTV footage from the Gurdwara complex to identify the assailant.

Community Reactions

The incident has shocked the community, and people are expressing their condolences to Jaspreet’s family. Many are also questioning the security measures at the Gurdwara complex and calling for better vigilance to prevent such incidents from happening again.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the organization responsible for managing Sikh shrines in Punjab, has condemned the incident and demanded swift action from the police.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. It is unacceptable that such a heinous crime could take place inside a Gurdwara complex. We demand that the police take swift action and bring the perpetrator to justice,” said SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur.

The Need for Better Security Measures

This incident has once again highlighted the need for better security measures at religious places. Gurdwaras are considered to be safe havens for people, and incidents like this shake the faith of the community.

While Gurdwaras have security personnel and CCTV cameras in place, more needs to be done to ensure the safety of visitors. The management of Gurdwaras should conduct regular security audits and implement the recommendations to improve the security infrastructure.

Training should also be provided to security personnel to handle emergency situations and prevent incidents like this from happening. Visitors should be made aware of the security measures in place and encouraged to report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

Conclusion

The tragic incident at Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara complex has sent shockwaves throughout the community. While the police are investigating the matter, the need for better security measures at religious places cannot be ignored.

It is the responsibility of the management of Gurdwaras to ensure the safety of visitors, and steps should be taken to improve the security infrastructure. The community must come together to demand better security measures and prevent such incidents from happening again.

News Source : The Tribune India

Source Link :Woman shot dead at Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara complex in Patiala; suspect arrested/