Dead – Death – Obituary News : Suspect charged for death of 5-year-old Jeremiah Oliver found in suitcase

Alberto L. Sierra Jr., 32, recently pleaded not guilty to the murder of 5-year-old Jeremiah Oliver, whose body was discovered in a suitcase off Interstate 190 in April 2014. The young boy had been missing since late 2013, and his death was determined to be the result of \”homicidal violence of undetermined etiology.\” Sierra, who was the boyfriend of Jeremiah’s mother at the time of the murder, is being held without bail and faces charges of murder and disinterring of a body.

Both Elsa Oliver, Jeremiah’s mother, and Alberto Sierra had previously served prison sentences for unrelated crimes. Sierra was convicted in 2017 for abusing Jeremiah’s siblings and his mother, while Elsa Oliver pleaded guilty to abusing and endangering her two other children. Despite previous concerns about her mental state, Elsa was deemed competent to stand trial in 2015.

In a letter presented as court evidence, Sierra admitted to assisting Elsa Oliver in disposing of the boy’s body, accusing her of being an abusive and unfit mother. He also accused her of continuing to collect supplemental security income checks for Jeremiah even after his death. However, charges against Elsa for her alleged involvement in her son’s death were dropped to prevent double jeopardy law. Sierra and Elsa Oliver were both released from prison in 2020.

The circumstances surrounding Jeremiah’s upbringing were tumultuous, with Elsa frequently having to relocate her family due to mental health issues. She met Sierra in the spring of 2013 and began a relationship with him, despite knowing of his history of alleged domestic violence. Prior girlfriends had filed restraining orders against him, accusing him of causing visible injuries.

Incidents at home raised concerns, leading DCF representatives to seek custody of Elsa’s three children in December 2013. However, by that time, Jeremiah Oliver was already missing. His sister told the police that Sierra had threatened Elsa with a knife and had physically harmed Jeremiah, even knocking him off a toilet. She also mentioned witnessing Jeremiah with a bloody pinky finger, suggesting a possible severe injury.

Jeremiah Oliver’s case highlighted the tragic consequences of systemic failures within the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF). The investigation uncovered severe deficiencies within DCF and resulted in the resignation of Commissioner Olga Roche. The agency admitted to serious lapses in supervision, with caseworkers failing to carry out required home visits and even attempting to cover up their negligence by providing false information.

It was revealed that a DCF social worker had neglected eight mandatory monthly visits with Jeremiah Oliver, which coincided with the period when he went missing. Additionally, at least five infants or preschoolers whose families were being monitored by the DCF died when Olga Roche was its Commissioner. Jeremiah’s case prompted an independent report, terminations, and a reassessment of protocols for responding to abuse and neglect cases.

Former Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker implemented changes to the policies of DCF in response to the tragic case of Jeremiah Oliver, including the elimination of a two-track system for abuse and neglect reports. Additionally, it was mandated that \”non-emergency\” reports of abuse and neglect be reviewed and screened within one business day, a significant reduction from the previous three-day timeframe. However, emergency reports still required an immediate decision and investigatory response within two hours.

The death of Jeremiah Oliver is a heartbreaking tragedy that highlights the importance of proper supervision and intervention in cases of child abuse and neglect. It is imperative that agencies responsible for the welfare of children have adequate resources, training, and protocols to ensure the safety of vulnerable children. Jeremiah’s case should be a wake-up call to all of us to prioritize the well-being of our children and to work towards a safer and more just world for them.

