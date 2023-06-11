Dead – Death – Obituary News : Suspect Dick Briggs: DB Cooper Connection & Death Age

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

He Meets Dick Briggs, One of DB Cooper’s Suspects

In 1971, a man in a suit and sunglasses jumped out of a plane with $200,000 in cash on a rainy November night and disappeared over the Pacific Northwest. This event became known as one of the most famous unsolved cases in American history. Forty years later, a former cocaine dealer named Ron Carlson remembered meeting the man he claimed to be the infamous “sky thief,” DB Cooper, in 1980.

Ron Carlson’s story led to the formation of a group of around 40 volunteers who have been investigating the real DB Cooper for the past five years. On November 24, 1971, DB Cooper boarded a plane bound for Seattle and informed the crew that he had a bomb. He demanded $200,000 and plenty of parachutes when the plane landed in Seattle and was evacuated, telling the crew to take him to Mexico.

One of the suspects in the DB Cooper case was Dick Briggs, who was a drug dealer. Ron Carlson recalled meeting him in Portland in February 1980. Dick Briggs claimed to have information about Cooper’s ransom money, which he said was located in Washington on the north bank of the Columbia River. Ron ignored the prediction until he saw the news a few days later when a couple and their son discovered approximately $5,800 in ransom money while vacationing outside of Vancouver, Washington.

Dick Briggs died on December 12, 1980, in a car accident on Taylors Ferry Road. He was born on August 12, 1939, and was 41 years old at the time of his death. There is no record of his wife, but he is survived by two sons named John and Jimmy. Dick Briggs owned a car dealership in Portland and claimed to have been a Special Forces soldier in Vietnam and an accomplished paratrooper, although there was no evidence to support these claims.

Dick attended the University of Oregon and was also a drug dealer. People were afraid of him because he had an explosive temper and could be brutally violent, especially when he was drunk. In the late 1970s, he was involved in the cocaine trade and claimed to be DB Cooper to impress his drug dealers. However, his claims were met with skepticism.

Bob “Pudgy” Hunt, one of Dick’s UO friends, introduced him to Robert Rackstraw, a Vietnam War veteran from California who worked as a flooring contractor. Bob believed that Rackstraw was the real Sky Robber, and he installed tennis courts and gym flooring with Rackstraw and his younger brother Dan in Oregon in the early 1970s. Dick joined them on an apartment project.

Bob realized that Robert had a criminal mind, and he was a bad influence on Dick. One time, they went together where Robert robbed a cache of weapons by driving a stolen truck through the front door of a gun store. Bob eventually stopped spending time with Dick, who was out of control. He spent a night in jail after brutally beating the estranged husband of one of Pudgy’s waiters and then threatening to beat up the waitress.

Bob regretted that Dick could never correct himself and believed that his friend’s problems stemmed from deep-seated insecurities. That was literally what eating glasses and other bizarre behavior was all about. “He was very smart,” Bob said of Dick Briggs. “He got very good grades in Oregon. He taught for a time in the Portland public schools.”

In conclusion, the DB Cooper case remains unsolved to this day, and the investigation into the real DB Cooper continues. Dick Briggs was one of the suspects, but his claims of being DB Cooper were met with skepticism. He was a drug dealer and had a criminal history, and his life ended tragically in a car accident. Bob Hunt, one of his friends, regretted that Dick could never correct himself and believed that his problems stemmed from deep-seated insecurities.

News Source : NEWSTARS Education

Source Link :Dick Briggs Bio, DB Cooper Suspect, Cause Of Death, Age/