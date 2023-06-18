Dead – Death – Obituary News : Suspected Motorcycle Thief Beaten to Death in Maharashtra

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Man beaten to death on suspicion of theft in Nagpur

A 35-year-old man was beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of stealing a motorcycle in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said.

How it happened

The incident occurred in Kamptee area when the man, identified as Mohd Nasir, was standing near a motorcycle in the market area.

“A passerby suspected that Nasir was a thief and started assaulting him. Soon other people joined and thrashed the man. Some people rescued Nasir and took him to Juni Kamptee police station where he collapsed. Police rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” the official said.

Police investigation

A case of accidental death was registered by the police and further investigation is underway.

Reactions to the incident

The incident has sparked outrage on social media with many condemning the lynching and calling for justice for the victim. Many have also criticized the police’s handling of the incident and questioned why they did not intervene to stop the mob violence.

This incident highlights the ongoing problem of mob violence and vigilantism in India. In recent years, there have been numerous cases of people being lynched by mobs on suspicion of crimes such as theft, cow slaughter, and child abduction.

Conclusion

It is important for authorities to take strict action against those involved in mob violence and vigilantism to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future. It is also important for people to not take the law into their own hands and to allow the police to do their job.

Justice must be served for Mohd Nasir and his family, and steps must be taken to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

Mob justice in Maharashtra Vigilantism in India Rising crime rates in Maharashtra Motorcycle theft in India Brutality towards suspected criminals in India

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Man Suspected Of Stealing Motorcycle Beaten To Death By Crowd In Maharashtra/