Dead – Death – Obituary News : Suspicious death of woman found in room – Agraleakslimit

Young Man Arrested by Police in Agra

On Thursday evening, Agra police arrested a young man who had applied mehndi (henna) on his hands before his wedding. The groom was taken into custody from his wedding venue, leaving his guests and family members in a state of shock.

The Incident

The groom, identified as Rahul, was all set to tie the knot with his fiancé in a grand wedding ceremony. However, hours before the wedding, the police received a tip-off about a man with criminal charges on the run. The police checked their records and found that the groom had a pending case against him.

Soon after, a police team arrived at the wedding venue and arrested Rahul while he was putting on mehndi on his hands. The police took him to the nearby police station for interrogation.

Family in Shock

The groom’s family was in utter shock and disbelief at this unexpected development. They pleaded with the police to let him go, but the authorities refused to entertain their request. The wedding ceremony was disrupted, and the guests were left to return home disappointed.

Rahul’s Criminal Past

The police revealed that Rahul had been involved in a robbery case a few months ago. He was out on bail, and his trial was still ongoing. However, the police had received information that he was planning to flee as soon as the wedding was over. Hence, they decided to arrest him before he could attempt an escape.

Legal Action

The police have booked Rahul under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for his involvement in the robbery case. He has been taken into judicial custody, and his court appearance is scheduled for next week.

The wedding ceremony has been postponed until further notice, and Rahul’s fiancé’s family has expressed disappointment and shock at the turn of events.

Conclusion

The incident has caused quite a stir in Agra, with many people expressing shock and concern at the turn of events. While some have criticized the police for spoiling the young couple’s wedding, others have praised them for upholding the law.

Overall, the incident highlights the importance of following the law and avoiding any criminal activities that could lead to legal consequences.