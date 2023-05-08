Dead – Death – Obituary News : SUV plows into crowd at Texas migrant shelter, killing eight

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

At Least Eight Dead After Car Drives into Crowd Near Migrant Shelter in Texas

On Sunday morning, tragedy struck in the border city of Brownsville, Texas, when an SUV slammed into a crowd waiting for a bus outside a migrant shelter, killing at least eight people and injuring another 10. The victims, mostly Venezuelan men, were waiting for the bus to return to downtown Brownsville after spending the night at the overnight shelter run by Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley.

The driver of the Range Rover, which ran up onto the curb, flipped, and continued moving for about 60 metres, was detained by witnesses as he tried to run away. Police arrived shortly after and took the driver to the hospital for injuries sustained when the car rolled over. The driver’s name and age were not immediately known, and police are investigating whether the collision was intentional, accidental, or caused by intoxication.

The Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center, which manages the release of thousands of migrants from federal custody, is the only overnight shelter in Brownsville. The city has long been a hub for migration across the US-Mexico border, and over the last two weeks, there has been a surge of Venezuelan migrants for unknown reasons.

Shelter director Victor Maldonado, who witnessed the incident, said that some people walking on the sidewalk about nine metres from the main group were also hit. He described the scene as the SUV “just went through the people who were sitting there in the bus stop.” Surveillance footage from the shelter showed victims sitting on the curb as there was no bench at the unmarked bus stop.

Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, expressed her shock and horror at the incident, saying, “We are heartbroken for the victims and their families. We pray for them and for all those who have suffered because of this tragedy.”

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community and beyond. The Mayor of Brownsville, Trey Mendez, tweeted his condolences, saying, “Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the loss of life in this senseless tragedy. We pray for the victims and their families and stand ready to assist in any way we can.”

The incident comes amid heightened tensions over immigration in the United States and follows a recent surge in migrant arrivals at the US-Mexico border. Last week, US Vice President Kamala Harris travelled to Mexico and Guatemala to address the root causes of migration, including poverty and violence, and to strengthen diplomatic ties.

While the motive behind the incident in Brownsville remains unclear, it serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by migrants and the need for greater compassion and support for those seeking refuge and a better life. As the investigation continues, the victims and their families remain in the thoughts and prayers of people around the world.

News Source : euronews

Source Link :Eight dead after SUV hits crowd at bus stop near Texas migrant shelter/