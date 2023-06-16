Dead – Death – Obituary News : Swiss cyclist dies after Tour de Suisse crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Swiss Cyclist Gino Mäder Dies After Tour de Suisse Crash

Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder has died at the age of 26 after crashing and falling down a ravine during a descent at the Tour de Suisse. Mäder was approaching the end of the mountainous fifth stage into La Punt when the incident occurred. Despite the efforts of medical staff who found him motionless in water and performed CPR, Mäder was unable to recover from his injuries. The Tour de Suisse is a preparation race ahead of next month’s Tour de France, and Mäder’s death was announced just 30 minutes before the scheduled start of the sixth stage. The start was delayed, and riders gathered in a silent tribute.

Mäder was one of Switzerland’s best young riders, having won a stage at the 2021 Giro d’Italia and placing fifth overall in the Spanish Vuelta that year. He was also fifth in the Paris-Nice stage race in March. The Tour de Suisse organizers paid tribute to Mäder, saying, “Gino, you’ve been an excellent rider but even more a wonderful person. Always smiling and making people happy around you.” Team manager Milan Erzen praised Mäder’s “talent, dedication, and enthusiasm,” adding that he was “not only an extremely talented cyclist, but a great person off the bike.”

Mäder’s death has prompted criticism of the route for Thursday’s stage by world champion Remco Evenepoel, who finished 10th and is fourth in the overall standings. Evenepoel wrote on Twitter that “while a summit finish would have been perfectly possible, it wasn’t a good decision to let us finish down this dangerous descent. As riders, we should also think about the risks we take going down a mountain.” Another rider, Magnus Sheffield of the United States, also crashed at the same spot and sustained a concussion and bruises.

Mäder’s death is a reminder of the risks involved in professional cycling, particularly during high-speed descents. Despite the best efforts of medical staff and safety measures such as helmets and protective gear, accidents can still occur with devastating consequences. The cycling community will mourn the loss of Mäder and remember him as a talented rider and a wonderful person.

News Source : Associated Press Television News

Source Link :Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder passes away after crash injuries sustained at Tour de Suisse/