Dead – Death – Obituary News : Swiss officers on trial for death of Black man during marijuana arrest

Six Swiss police officers face charges for the death of a Black man

Six white Swiss police officers are facing charges of “homicide through negligence” in relation to the 2018 death of Mike Ben Peter, a Nigerian man who suffered a fatal heart attack after being restrained during an arrest in Lausanne. Ben Peter was found in possession of marijuana during a drug patrol. The officers are accused of using pepper spray, knee kicks to the ribs and crotch to subdue him. Ben Peter continued to resist while being held face-down by multiple officers for three minutes until they realised he was unconscious. The indictment reveals that Ben Peter died due to a heart attack with multiple contributing factors, including being held on his stomach, subjected to stress and his obesity. If convicted, each officer faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison.

Comparisons to George Floyd case

According to one lawyer, the case has drawn comparisons to the death of George Floyd in the United States. Simon Ntah, the lawyer representing Ben Peter’s family, argued in court that considering the death as accidental would be an “insult to intelligence.” He drew a comparison between the position in which Ben Peter was held and the circumstances surrounding George Floyd’s death, claiming that it had ultimately led to a heart attack. However, the defence lawyer, Juliette Perrin, rejected the comparison to Floyd’s case, while two other defence lawyers raised doubts about the credibility of witnesses who described the arrest.

Protests and allegations of institutional racism

Ben Peter’s death has sparked protests from activists who accuse the Swiss police of institutional racism, an allegation denied by the police force. During the trial’s opening, the judge acknowledged the sensitivity of the case and urged those present, including Ben Peter’s widow and brother, to remain calm. Ntah further highlighted that Ben Peter was one of four Black men who had died during police interventions in the Vaud canton since 2016. In a report last year, a group of U.N. experts highlighted systemic racism in Switzerland and expressed serious concerns about the “excessive use of force and the expectation of impunity by police.” This case was cited as an example in the report.

Government-commissioned study acknowledges systemic racism in Switzerland

In a government-commissioned study, the structural nature of the problem of systemic racism in Switzerland was acknowledged, along with insufficient measures taken so far. The study expressed concerns about the “over-representation of foreign nationals, particularly those of African descent, in Swiss prisons and the disproportionate use of force against them.”

In conclusion, the case of Mike Ben Peter’s death has brought to light the issue of systemic racism in Switzerland and the excessive use of force by the police. The trial of the six officers will be closely watched as it has the potential to set a precedent for how such cases are dealt with in the future.

