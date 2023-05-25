Dead – Death – Obituary News : Swiss singer passes away after prolonged illness

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tina Turner Dead at 83: Singer Dies at Home in Switzerland After a Long Illness

Introduction

On July 27, 2021, the music world mourned the loss of one of its greatest icons as Tina Turner passed away at the age of 83. The legendary singer, known for hits such as “Proud Mary” and “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” died at her home in Switzerland after a long illness. Her death was confirmed by her publicist, who stated that Turner’s family was “heartbroken” over the loss.

Life and Career

Born Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee in 1939, Turner rose to fame in the 1960s as part of the musical duo Ike and Tina Turner. The couple’s electrifying performances and soulful sound made them a sensation, with hits such as “River Deep – Mountain High” and “A Fool in Love” becoming instant classics.

However, behind the scenes, Turner’s life was far from glamorous. She endured years of physical and emotional abuse at the hands of her husband Ike, which she would later detail in her autobiography “I, Tina”. In 1976, Turner left Ike and launched a successful solo career that would cement her status as a music legend.

Over the course of her career, Turner sold over 100 million records worldwide and won multiple Grammy Awards. She was also known for her dynamic stage presence and signature dance moves, which inspired countless performers who followed in her footsteps.

Health Struggles

In recent years, Turner had been dealing with a number of health issues. In 2013, she suffered a stroke while undergoing treatment for kidney disease, and in 2016 she revealed that she had been diagnosed with intestinal cancer.

Despite these setbacks, Turner remained resilient and continued to make public appearances, including a rare interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2019. In the interview, Turner reflected on her life and career, saying “I’m a survivor. I’ve overcome everything that’s been thrown at me in life.”

Tributes Pour In

Following news of Turner’s death, fans and fellow musicians took to social media to pay their respects. Beyoncé, who portrayed Turner in the 1993 biopic “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” wrote on Instagram “Rest in Peace Tina Turner. My love, prayers and condolences to her family and loved ones.”

Other tributes came from the likes of Mick Jagger, Elton John, and Mariah Carey, all of whom cited Turner as a major influence on their own music.

Legacy

Tina Turner’s impact on the music industry is immeasurable. She broke down barriers and paved the way for future generations of female artists, earning her a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

But her legacy extends far beyond her music. Turner’s story of survival and perseverance has inspired countless people around the world, making her an icon not just of music, but of resilience and strength.

As the world mourns her passing, Tina Turner’s music and spirit will continue to live on, inspiring generations to come.

Celebrities who passed away in Switzerland Famous singers who died from a long illness Swiss homes of deceased celebrities Long-term illnesses in the music industry Iconic singers who left a lasting legacy

News Source : NY Breaking News

Source Link :Singer dies at home in Switzerland after a long illness/