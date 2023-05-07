Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sydney real estate agent’s body to return from Bali

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Mysterious Death of Sydney Real Estate Agent in Bali: Charlie John Bradley

The death of Charlie John Bradley, a 28-year-old Sydney real estate agent, has left his family and friends in shock and disbelief. Bradley was found dead on the road outside a hospital clinic in north Kuta, Bali, on April 16, several hours after leaving a popular beach club around 4 am. His family has been desperately searching for answers about what happened to him between leaving the club just after midnight and when he was found.

Bradley’s sister, Beth, suspects her brother may have been a victim of methanol poisoning, after being assured by friends no drugs were taken. Methanol is a chemically simple version of alcohol that is found in locally-made spirits, such as Arak, in Bali. It is often illegally substituted for vodka and other spirits to boost profits or cut costs. Symptoms of methanol poisoning include headaches, dizziness, amnesia, and drowsiness, and can start immediately. In extreme cases, it can cause psychosis, blindness, brain damage, and death.

Beth Bradley explained that there is a lot of methanol poisoning in Bali, and it seems that a lot of the bars pump their alcohol with ethanol themselves to save them money in terms of producing it. “The body can’t hack that much, which can end up with you having hallucinations, not being able to walk, shaking, and multiple other symptoms,” she added.

However, North Kuta’s Police Chief Made Prama Setya said there was no evidence that Mr. Bradley was a victim of methanol poisoning. Bali police asked Mr. Bradley’s family for permission to carry out an autopsy, but the family declined. They explained it would have meant months of waiting for his body to be returned to Australia.

Ms. Bradley said she had “wracked her brain a million times over” in a search for answers and that methanol poisoning was the most plausible theory. “Every time I’ve Googled people dying in Bali, it seems to be a very similar situation, and it seems to be happening more as of late,” she said.

The mystery surrounding Charlie John Bradley’s death has left his family and friends devastated and seeking answers. The timeline of his final night in Bali provides some clues into what may have happened to him. Bradley spent the evening drinking at Finn’s Beach Club in North Kuta with a friend he had travelled from Australia with and several others they had met out there. His friend left the club before him at around 10 pm, and Bradley was put in a taxi by a female acquaintance at around 12.10 am.

He tried calling his friend three times at 1.30 am, but the friend did not pick up. There are scant few details about what happened to him after leaving the club. “Did Charlie make it home?” asked Beth Bradley. “Did he get into the villa and then go back out? Or did he even make it back there? We have no idea. We’re assuming by the fact that he called his friend, he made it back and was banging on the door trying to get in, but it’s just so hard to know.”

The police have interviewed two witnesses about the baffling death. The first is a local woman who came across Mr. Bradley while driving past on a motorbike, and the second is a taxi driver called Dani Siswanto who drove him to the hospital. Mr. Siswanto said that by then, it was too late. “He was already dead,” he said. “I could tell because he wasn’t breathing. There was no movement in his chest.”

The ABC has seen CCTV footage of Mr. Bradley’s collapse from a camera above a bar across the road from the clinic. It shows him falling on the road, getting up and trying to walk, only to collapse again moments later. Yeni Wahyuni, a nurse at the 24-hour Bhaktivedanta clinic where Mr. Bradley was first found, told the ABC that they had no choice but to turn him away because there was no doctor available. “When I opened the door, I could see he was having a seizure,” she said.

Indonesian police say they have launched an investigation into the real estate agent’s death and have so far spoken to two witnesses. Bali police spokesperson Stefanus Setianto said, “Dani said that the foreigner told him that he didn’t know Mr. Bradley. When police arrived at the hospital, the foreigner was no longer there.”

The mystery surrounding Charlie John Bradley’s death has left his family and friends with many unanswered questions. A GoFundMe page, set up by a friend of Mr. Bradley’s devastated mother Angela to raise funds to bring his body back to Australia, has raised over $55,000. Doctors in Adelaide, where the family live, will perform an autopsy to try to determine the cause of death.

Although Ms. Bradley acknowledges she is dealing with a “massive language barrier,” she feels cruelly let down by the Indonesian authorities. “To be honest, with the actions that have been taken, I’ve really lost faith in their system,” she said. “If this had happened in any other country, there wouldn’t be this many gaps.”

The tragic death of Charlie John Bradley highlights the dangers of traveling overseas and consuming locally-made spirits. While Bali is a popular destination for Australians, it is essential to exercise caution and avoid drinking fake or illegally imported spirits. It is also advisable to steer clear of bars and clubs in dodgy neighborhoods and never order cocktails. Methanol poisoning is a severe condition that can cause severe harm and, in some cases, death. It is important to stay informed and take necessary precautions while traveling overseas.

News Source : By Max Aitchison For Daily Mail Australia

Source Link :Charlie Bradley death: body of Sydney real estate agent who died in Bali will return to Australia/