Dead – Death – Obituary News : Taiwan-based Doctor Passes Away at 92

Remembering Carl Epp: The Medical Visionary Who Transformed Mennonite Christian Hospital in Taiwan

Carl Epp, a medical doctor who dedicated his life to serving the people of Taiwan, passed away on March 6 at the age of 92. During his tenure at Mennonite Christian Hospital in Hualien, Taiwan, from 1972 to 1991, Epp founded the hospital’s internal medicine department and oversaw training programs for medical students, interns, and residents. His contribution to the hospital was so significant that the library is named in his honor.

The Legacy of Mennonite Christian Hospital

Founded in 1954 and staffed by North American Mennonite medical workers, Mennonite Christian Hospital was a beacon of hope for the people of Taiwan. Epp joined the hospital in 1972 and transformed it into a world-class medical institution. By the time he left in 1991, the hospital was fully staffed and operated by Taiwanese healthcare professionals. Today, it is the largest Mennonite hospital in the world, with 500 beds and more than 1,000 staff. This remarkable achievement is a testament to Epp’s vision, dedication, and leadership.

The Early Life of Carl Epp

Epp was born and raised in Saskatchewan, Canada. He graduated from the University of Saskatchewan’s School of Medicine in 1953 and completed his residency at Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. He then worked as a medical officer for the Canadian government in the Arctic before moving to Taiwan in 1972. Epp’s early experiences in the Canadian Arctic and his later work in Taiwan shaped his worldview and inspired him to dedicate his life to serving others.

Epp’s Contributions to Medical Education

Epp’s passion for medical education was evident in his work at Mennonite Christian Hospital. He founded the hospital’s internal medicine department and oversaw training programs for medical students, interns, and residents. His commitment to education was not limited to the hospital. He was also involved in the establishment of the College of Medicine at Tzu Chi University in Hualien, Taiwan. Today, the Carl Epp Library at Mennonite Christian Hospital is a tribute to his legacy and a valuable resource for medical professionals in Taiwan.

Epp’s Family and Personal Life

Epp was married twice. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Hilda (Schroeder). He is survived by his second wife, Madeleine Enns, and four children. Epp’s family was an important part of his life, and he often spoke of the joys and challenges of raising a family in a foreign country.

A Celebration of Life

A celebration of life was held at Fort Garry Mennonite Fellowship in Winnipeg, Manitoba, where Epp practiced medicine after returning from Taiwan. The event was attended by friends, family, and colleagues who came together to honor Epp’s life and legacy. His contributions to medical education and healthcare in Taiwan will be remembered for generations to come.

The Legacy of Carl Epp

Carl Epp was a visionary medical professional who dedicated his life to serving others. His legacy is evident in the transformation of Mennonite Christian Hospital from a small medical institution to a world-class hospital. His commitment to medical education and training has inspired generations of healthcare professionals in Taiwan. Epp’s life is a testament to the power of dedication, passion, and leadership. He will be missed but never forgotten.

News Source : Anabaptist World

Source Link :Doctor who served in Taiwan dies at 92/