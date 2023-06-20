Dead – Death – Obituary News : Taiwanese Filmmaker Yu Wei-yen Passes at 71

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Acclaimed Taiwanese Film Director Yu Wei-yen Passes Away at 71

On June 20, the Taiwan Film and Audiovisual Institute (TFAI) announced the passing of Taiwanese film director, scriptwriter, and producer Yu Wei-yen at the age of 71. Throughout his years in the movie industry, Yu was involved in various areas of filmmaking and received several noteworthy awards for his directorial and production work.

One of his most notable works was the 1993 horror film Moonlight Boy, which he directed. The film was screened in competition at the Venice International Film Critics’ Week and received the Best Screenplay award at the Asia-Pacific Film Festival in 1994. Moonlight Boy tells the story of a young boy who falls into a vegetative state following an accident, while his tormented soul wanders between heaven and hell seeking the reason for his tragic death.

Aside from directing, Yu was also known for producing the 1991 teen crime drama film A Brighter Summer Day, which was directed by the late Taiwanese director Edward Yang. The film won Best Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay at the 28th Golden Horse Awards in 1991, while Yu was nominated for Best Makeup & Costume Design and Best Art Direction.

Yu collaborated with Yang on a number of other notable films that the latter directed, including A Confucian Confusion, Mahjong, and Yi Yi. The TFAI remarked that the two had a close working relationship, and Yu was an indispensable driving force behind the success of these well-known Taiwanese films.

Yu’s passing is a significant loss for the Taiwanese film industry, which has seen a recent resurgence in popularity and recognition on the international stage. His contributions to the industry, both as a director and producer, have left a lasting impact and helped pave the way for future generations of Taiwanese filmmakers.

As news of Yu’s passing spread, many in the film community expressed their condolences and shared their memories of working with him. Director Chung Mong-hong, who worked with Yu on the film The Fourth Portrait, described him as “a mentor, a friend, and a collaborator,” and praised his passion for filmmaking and his dedication to his craft.

Yu’s legacy will continue to live on through his films, which have become beloved classics in Taiwanese cinema. His passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing the contributions and legacies of those who have left us.

News Source : Focus Taiwan – CNA English News

Source Link :Acclaimed Taiwanese filmmaker Yu Wei-yen dies at 71/