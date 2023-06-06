Dead – Death – Obituary News : Talent Manager Peter Meyer Passes Away at 68

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Peter Meyer, Prominent Talent Agent and Former William Morris Agent, Dies at 68

Peter Meyer, a well-known talent agent who had been a William Morris agent for over a decade, passed away after a long battle with sarcoma at the age of 68. He is survived by his wife, Anna Maria, and his three children, Christopher, Sasha, and Chase, as well as his siblings, nephews, and many talented clients.

A Family with Deep Ties to Hollywood

Peter Meyer was born on May 11, 1955, in Los Angeles, to parents with strong connections to the entertainment industry. His father, Stanley Meyer, was the executive producer and co-owner of the iconic “Dragnet” franchise, while his mother, Doris, worked as a liaison to City Hall during Mayor Yom Bradley’s term in office.

Training at William Morris Agency

After graduating from Yale, where he wrote about MGM and the studio system for his senior thesis, Meyer joined the William Morris Agency, where he trained under Stanley A. Kamen. He worked as a full talent and literary agent for 11 years before leaving the agency in the early 1990s to start his own personal management firm.

A Career in Representing Top Talent

During his time as an agent, Meyer represented some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Kevin Costner, Tom Hanks, Kathleen Turner, Christopher Walken, Kate Capshaw, and Steve Guttenberg, among others. He also represented stars such as William Shatner, David Hasselhoff, Carrie Fisher, James Caan, and Sterling Hayden. As a manager, he continued to work with talented clients such as Jeffrey Reiner, Michael Sloan, Richard Lindheim, J.T. Allen, Joel Novoa, Deric Washburn, Tony Eldridge, and Roger Frappier.

A Memorial for a Beloved Agent

Peter Meyer’s family will hold a memorial on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 9:30am at St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Santa Monica, California. The service will be open to anyone who wishes to attend and pay their respects to the beloved talent agent.

Remembering Peter Meyer

Peter Meyer was known for his dedication to his clients and his passion for the entertainment industry. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and clients who had grown close to him over the years. His legacy as a prominent talent agent and his impact on the entertainment industry will not be forgotten.

