Dead – Death – Obituary News : Talented Paintball Player Makayla Brooks Dies by Suicide

Makayla Brooks Dies By Suicide, Destiny USA Talented Paintball Player

Tragedy struck the paintball community when Makayla Brooks, a talented paintball player from Destiny USA, died by suicide on September 1, 2021. She was only 18 years old.

According to her family, Makayla had been battling depression and anxiety for years, and her mental health had deteriorated significantly in recent months. She had been receiving treatment and support, but it wasn’t enough to save her.

Her death has left her family, friends, and the paintball community devastated. Makayla was known for her passion, skill, and sportsmanship on the field. She was a rising star in the paintball world, and her loss is being felt deeply.

The Impact of Mental Health on Athletes

Makayla’s death has shed light on the importance of mental health in athletes. While physical health is often the focus in sports, mental health is just as crucial. Athletes face immense pressure to perform at their best, and the stress can take a toll on their mental health.

Depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues are common among athletes. According to a study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, 34% of elite athletes experience symptoms of depression, and 19% have symptoms of anxiety.

Despite the prevalence of mental health issues in athletes, there is still a stigma surrounding mental health in sports. Athletes are often expected to be tough, resilient, and able to handle anything that comes their way. Asking for help or admitting to struggling with mental health can be seen as a sign of weakness.

However, ignoring mental health can have severe consequences. Makayla’s death is a tragic reminder of this fact. It’s crucial to prioritize mental health in sports and provide athletes with the resources they need to maintain their physical and mental well-being.

Remembering Makayla Brooks

Makayla’s death has left a void in the paintball community. She was a talented player with a bright future ahead of her. Her passion for the sport was evident to anyone who watched her play. She was known for her fierce competitiveness, her sportsmanship, and her kind heart.

Her family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for a memorial scholarship in her name. The scholarship will be awarded to a young female paintball player who embodies Makayla’s spirit and passion for the sport.

The paintball community has also come together to honor Makayla’s memory. Paintball fields across the country have held memorial games in her honor. Players have worn orange armbands, Makayla’s favorite color, in her memory.

Her teammates, coaches, and opponents have all shared their memories of Makayla. They remember her as a talented player who always pushed herself to be better. They also remember her as a kind and generous person who never hesitated to help others.

The Importance of Support and Community

Makayla’s death has shown the importance of support and community in times of tragedy. The paintball community has come together to support Makayla’s family and honor her memory. They have shown that even in the face of loss and sadness, there is strength in unity.

It’s crucial to have a support system in place when dealing with mental health issues. This can include friends, family, mental health professionals, and support groups. Support can make all the difference in helping someone cope with their struggles.

Community is also essential. Being part of a community can provide a sense of belonging, purpose, and connection. The paintball community has shown how powerful community can be in times of need.

Final Thoughts

Makayla Brooks’ death is a tragedy that has left a lasting impact on the paintball community. Her passion for the sport, her talent, and her kind heart will be deeply missed. Her death is a reminder of the importance of mental health in sports and the need for support and community.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, know that help is available. There are resources and support systems in place to help you cope with your struggles. You are not alone.

Rest in peace, Makayla. Your memory will live on in the paintball community and beyond.

News Source : Ghsplash.com

Source Link :Makayla Brooks Dies By Suicide, Destiny USA talented paintball player/