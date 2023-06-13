Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tandi Andrews: Husband, Death Cause & Wikipedia Details

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tandi Andrews Boyfriend and More Details About Her Personal Life

If you’re wondering who Tandi Andrews is and who her boyfriend was, then you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll provide you with all the details you need to know about this popular performer and her personal life.

Details on Tandi Andrews

Tandi Andrews was a talented and famous performer from San Antonio, Texas. She was born on December 22, 1964, and grew up in Atlanta, Georgia. She gained interest in performances during her stay in Georgia and received fame through her appearances on shows like Sally Jesse Raphael, Geraldo, and Jerry Springer.

Andrews also competed in many beauty pageants and was crowned as Miss Lavita’s in Atlanta, Georgia. In 1994, she won the Miss National Pageant. She had a significant fan following during her career and inspired many individuals through her artistic talent.

Unfortunately, there are no details available about Tandi Andrews’ husband.

Further Details about Tandi Andrews

Tandi Andrews’ cause of death was cancer, and she passed away on February 15, 1995. She is still remembered for her artistic legacy and contribution to the arts. Many people paid tribute to her on online platforms for her career and talent.

If you want to know more about Tandi Andrews’ career, you can follow the link provided in the article.

Summing Up

Tandi Andrews was a talented performer who gained fame through her appearances on various shows and beauty pageants. Her contribution to the arts is still remembered and cherished. Unfortunately, there are no details available about her husband. She passed away on February 15, 1995, due to cancer. Many people paid tribute to her for her artistic talent and career.

