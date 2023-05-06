Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Tangsel Reports 6724 Resident Deaths Minus Death Certificates”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

KPU of South Tangerang City Discovers Deceased Residents Still Registered in Voter List

The KPU of South Tangerang City (Tangsel) recently discovered cases of local residents who had passed away still being registered in the List of Potential Electoral Voters (DP4). This issue was brought to light during the stages of matching and research or checking voter data.

According to a KPU representative, “People who pass away may not have a death certificate issued by their heirs, which is why their names are still registered in the DP4.”

The Significance of Accurate Voter Data

The discovery of deceased residents still being registered in the voter list highlights the importance of accurate voter data. Ensuring that the voter list only includes eligible and living individuals is crucial in maintaining the integrity of the electoral process.

Inaccurate voter data can lead to a number of issues such as voter fraud and disenfranchisement. It is the responsibility of the KPU and other relevant authorities to ensure that the voter list is regularly updated and accurate.

The Impact on Elections

The inclusion of deceased individuals in the voter list can have a significant impact on the outcome of elections. If these individuals are not removed from the list, their names could potentially be used to cast fraudulent votes.

This could lead to the election of candidates who do not have the support of the majority of eligible voters. It is important that measures are taken to prevent this from happening, such as regularly cross-checking the voter list with other databases.

Addressing the Issue

The KPU of South Tangerang City has stated that they are taking steps to address the issue of deceased residents being registered in the voter list. They have urged residents to report any cases of deceased individuals still being registered to the KPU.

Additionally, the KPU has stated that they will work with other relevant authorities to ensure that death certificates are issued in a timely manner. This will help to ensure that deceased individuals are promptly removed from the voter list.

Conclusion

The discovery of deceased residents still being registered in the voter list highlights the importance of accurate voter data. It is crucial that measures are taken to ensure that the voter list only includes eligible and living individuals.

The KPU of South Tangerang City is taking steps to address the issue and has urged residents to report any cases of deceased individuals still being registered. By working together, we can help to ensure the integrity of the electoral process and uphold the principles of democracy.

